The Autonomous Archive

The Autonomous Archive

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

January 2026

Autonomous Praxiarchy
Core Principles
  Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
The Simulation of Dissent
An Analysis on How 50501 Became the State’s “Safest” Protest (Operation Safety Valve)
Published on Queer Revolution  
U.S. Withdrawal from International Institutions - Avoiding Oversight & Accountability
Executive Order 14199: “ Withdrawing the U.S. from International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the…
  Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
Voices from Gaza: Bisan Owda and the Lives of Journalists | AJ+
@ajplus — Bisan Owda takes us into the lives of Gaza's journalists - those who've lost colleagues right in front of them, survived bombings while…
  Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
13:13
Decolonization Makes Extractive & Coercive Systems of Governance Obsolete.
Decolonization is a long, deliberate process of undoing systems built on theft and coercion — while simultaneously building ones rooted in autonomy and…
  Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field
How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field — Including unmarked, disguised, and mixed-agency vehicles used in 2025 operations and into 2026
  Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
Exclusive: Secret ICE Programs Revealed
Leaked documents detail the dizzying scope of ICE operations
Published on Ken Klippenstein  
How to Spot ICE
When gathering evidence of ICE misconduct, it is important gather as much information as possible.
  Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
© 2026 Ali Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture