The Autonomous Archive
Archive Updated!
20 hrs ago
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
1
The ICE & CBP Custody Deaths Archive
The serves as a central public record documenting deaths that have occurred in the custody of, or directly linked to the actions of ICE & CBP since…
Feb 10
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
39
12
36
Cell-Site Simulators/ Stingrays (IMSI Catchers)
These devices masquerade as legitimate cell-phone towers, tricking phones within a certain radius into connecting to the device rather than a tower.
Feb 9
2
2
January 2026
Autonomous Praxiarchy
Core Principles
Jan 26
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
8
1
5
The Simulation of Dissent
An Analysis on How 50501 Became the State’s “Safest” Protest (Operation Safety Valve)
Published on Queer Revolution
•
Jan 25
U.S. Withdrawal from International Institutions - Avoiding Oversight & Accountability
Executive Order 14199: “ Withdrawing the U.S. from International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the…
Jan 23
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
8
2
7
Voices from Gaza: Bisan Owda and the Lives of Journalists | AJ+
@ajplus — Bisan Owda takes us into the lives of Gaza's journalists - those who've lost colleagues right in front of them, survived bombings while…
Jan 23
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
8
1
4
13:13
Decolonization Makes Extractive & Coercive Systems of Governance Obsolete.
Decolonization is a long, deliberate process of undoing systems built on theft and coercion — while simultaneously building ones rooted in autonomy and…
Jan 22
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
19
2
11
How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field
How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field — Including unmarked, disguised, and mixed-agency vehicles used in 2025 operations and into 2026
Jan 18
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
18
15
Exclusive: Secret ICE Programs Revealed
Leaked documents detail the dizzying scope of ICE operations
Published on Ken Klippenstein
•
Jan 17
How to Spot ICE
When gathering evidence of ICE misconduct, it is important gather as much information as possible.
Jan 15
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
13
1
7
