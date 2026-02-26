ICE & CBP Related Deaths 2025 (ICE — 37 | CBP — 29)

January 23, 2025 — Genry Ruiz Guillen

January 29, 2025 — Serawit Gezahegn Dejene

February 20, 2025 — Maksym Chernyak

February 23, 2025 — Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez

March 14, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 3 dead due to exposure and hypothermia

March 15, 2025 — ICE/HSI (TX) — Ruben Ray Martinez — shot and killed by federal agents

March 28, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — Chinese National — Alleged Suicide

April 1, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 1 dead

April 8, 2025 — Brayan Rayo-Garzon

April 16, 2025 — Nhon Ngoc Nguyen

April 25, 2025 — Marie Ange Blaise

May 5, 2025 — Abelardo Avelleneda-Delgado

June 7, 2025 — Jesus Molina-Veya

June 15, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 1 drowned in Rio Grande canal

June 21, 2025 — CBP (AZ) † — 2 dead in collision on the border

June 23, 2025 — Johnny Noviello

June 26, 2025 — Isidro Perez

June 27, 2025 — CBP (TX) — 1 dead

July 10, 2025 — CBP (CA) Jaime Alanis Garcia† — broken neck during ICE raid , picked up by CBP

July 19, 2025 — Tien Xuan Phan

August 5, 2025 — Chaofeng Ge

August 14, 2025 — CBP & ICE (CA) Carlos Roberto Montoya Valdés † — struck by ICE vehicle, picked up by CBP

August 18, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Rio Grande crossing death

August 30, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — medical distress; delayed care

August 31, 2025 — Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas

September 8, 2025 — Oscar Duarte Rascon

September 9, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 1 dead due to heat exposure

September 18, 2025 — Santos Reyes-Banegas

September 20, 2025 — CBP (WA) ‡ Blaine Peace Arch POE — Trinn A. Hatch dies in custody due to medical complications (overdose, major artery blockage)

September 22, 2025 — Ismael Ayala Uribe

September 23, 2025 — USBP/CBP (TX) traffic accident ‡ — 1 dead

September 24, 2025 — Norlan Guzman-Fuentes

September 24, 2025 — CBP (TX) — 1 dead due to heat stroke and severe dehydration

September 29, 2025 — Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez

September 29, 2025 — Huabing Xie * — date reported inconsistently

October 4, 2025 — Leo Cruz-Silva

October 4, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — terminal illness; adenocarcinoma

October 11, 2025 — Hasan Ali Moh’D Saleh

October 13, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — dialysis denied

October 23, 2025 — Josué Castro-Rivera † — struck by ICE vehicle

October 23, 2025 — Gabriel Garcia-Aviles

October 25, 2025 — Kai Yin Wong

October 26, 2025 — Randall Gamboa Esquivel † — deported in vegetative state

December 3, 2025 — Francisco Gaspar-Andres

December 5, 2025 — Pete Sumalo Montejo

December 6, 2025 — Shiraz Fateh Ali Sachwani

December 12, 2025 — Jean Wilson Brutus

December 14, 2025 — Delvin Francisco Rodriguez

December 14, 2025 — Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir

December 15, 2025 — Nenko Stanev Gantchev

December 26, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Mexicans National dies of sepsis & electrolyte imbalance