2025 ICE & CBP-Related Deaths
66 deaths (ICE — 37 | CBP — 29)
ICE & CBP Related Deaths 2025 (ICE — 37 | CBP — 29)
January 20, 2025 — CBP (VT) ‡ — Felix Bauckholt
January 23, 2025 — Genry Ruiz Guillen
January 29, 2025 — Serawit Gezahegn Dejene
February 20, 2025 — Maksym Chernyak
February 23, 2025 — Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez
March 10, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 1 dead from complications; hospice
March 14, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 3 dead due to exposure and hypothermia
March 15, 2025 — ICE/HSI (TX) — Ruben Ray Martinez — shot and killed by federal agents
March 28, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — Chinese National — Alleged Suicide
March 28, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Elena Catarina Morales-Chan & J.E.T.M. — Fatal Car Chase, Drowning
April 1, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 1 dead
April 8, 2025 — Brayan Rayo-Garzon
April 16, 2025 — Nhon Ngoc Nguyen
April 25, 2025 — Marie Ange Blaise
May 5, 2025 — Abelardo Avelleneda-Delgado
June 7, 2025 — Jesus Molina-Veya
June 15, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 1 drowned in Rio Grande canal
June 21, 2025 — CBP (AZ) † — 2 dead in collision on the border
June 23, 2025 — Johnny Noviello
June 26, 2025 — Isidro Perez
June 27, 2025 — CBP (TX) — 1 dead
July 7, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Ryan Louis Mosqueda
July 10, 2025 — CBP (CA) Jaime Alanis Garcia† — broken neck during ICE raid , picked up by CBP
July 19, 2025 — Tien Xuan Phan
August 5, 2025 — Chaofeng Ge
August 14, 2025 — CBP & ICE (CA) Carlos Roberto Montoya Valdés † — struck by ICE vehicle, picked up by CBP
August 18, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Rio Grande crossing death
August 30, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — medical distress; delayed care
August 31, 2025 — Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas
September 8, 2025 — Oscar Duarte Rascon
September 9, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 1 dead due to heat exposure
September 12, 2025 — CBP (IL) Silverio Villegas Gonzalez
September 18, 2025 — Santos Reyes-Banegas
September 20, 2025 — CBP (WA) ‡ Blaine Peace Arch POE — Trinn A. Hatch dies in custody due to medical complications (overdose, major artery blockage)
September 22, 2025 — Ismael Ayala Uribe
September 23, 2025 — USBP/CBP (TX) traffic accident ‡ — 1 dead
September 24, 2025 — Norlan Guzman-Fuentes
September 24, 2025 — CBP (TX) — 1 dead due to heat stroke and severe dehydration
September 29, 2025 — Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez
September 29, 2025 — Huabing Xie * — date reported inconsistently
October 4, 2025 — Leo Cruz-Silva
October 4, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — terminal illness; adenocarcinoma
October 11, 2025 — Hasan Ali Moh’D Saleh
October 12–13, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Manuel Mateo Lopez & Axel Everado Iquid-Sequen
October 13, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — dialysis denied
October 23, 2025 — Josué Castro-Rivera † — struck by ICE vehicle
October 23, 2025 — Gabriel Garcia-Aviles
October 25, 2025 — Kai Yin Wong
October 26, 2025 — Randall Gamboa Esquivel † — deported in vegetative state
December 3, 2025 — Francisco Gaspar-Andres
December 5, 2025 — Pete Sumalo Montejo
December 6, 2025 — Shiraz Fateh Ali Sachwani
December 11, 2025 — USBP/CBP (TX) ‡ — Isaias Sanchez Barboza shot by BPA
December 12, 2025 — Jean Wilson Brutus
December 14, 2025 — Delvin Francisco Rodriguez
December 14, 2025 — Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir
December 15, 2025 — Nenko Stanev Gantchev
December 26, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Mexicans National dies of sepsis & electrolyte imbalance
December 31, 2025 — Keith Porter † — shot by off-duty ICE/DHS officer
