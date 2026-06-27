A Brief Overview of the Immigration/Asylum Related SCOTUS Rulings from 06.26.2026

Following the SCOTUS rulings of Mullin v. Doe and Mullin v. Al Otro Lado, Stephen Miller appeared rather candid about the outcomes by bragging about further restrictions against asylum seekers and resorting to degrading stereotypes in his fascistic style.

[Video source: The Scoop Politics](https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EjHjwN51T/)

A Brief Overview of Mullin v. Doe and Mullin v. Al Otro Lado SCOTUS Rulings on 06.26.2026

1. Mullin v. Doe — Revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

The Court ruled 6-3 that the executive branch has the virtually unrestrained power to end TPS designations, effectively clearing the way to strip deportation protections and work authorizations from hundreds of thousands of migrants from Haiti and Syria. The majority found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary's decisions are largely unreviewable by the federal courts.

[SCOTUSblog](https://www.scotusblog.com/cases/noem-v-doe-3/)

Holding Section 1254a(b)(5)(A) bars judicial review of non-constitutional claims related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS); Miot respondents’ equal protection claim— that Haiti’s TPS designation was terminated because of race — is unlikely to succeed because a race-neutral explanation for the government’s action exists: the current administration opposes the TPS program as it has been implemented in the past and has terminated every TPS designation that has come up for renewal. Judgment Reversed and Remanded, 6-3, in an opinion by Samuel Alitoon Jun 25, 2026. Justice Alito announced the judgement of the court and delivered the opinion of the court except as to Part III-A. Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh joined the opinion in full, and Justices Gorsuch and Barrett joined it except for Part III-A. Thomas wrote a concurring opinion. Justice Kagan wrote a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Sotomayor and Jackson.

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2. Mullin v. Al Otro Lado — Border "Turn-Back" & Asylum Restrictions

In a 6-3 decision, the Court sided with the Trump administration in a class-action lawsuit (such as Mullin v. Al Otro Lado), clearing the way to revive restrictive border policies. The ruling backs the government's authority to limit the number of daily asylum applications and turn away asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border when officials deem ports of entry overburdened.

[SCOTUSblog](https://www.scotusblog.com/cases/noem-v-al-otro-lado/)

Holding Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, an alien “arrives in the United States” for purposes of 8 U.S.C. §§1158(a)(1) and 1225(a) only when the alien crosses the border into the United States; the INA neither entitles an alien standing at the border in Mexico to apply for asylum nor requires an immigration officer to inspect him. Judgment Reversed and Remanded , 6-3, in an opinion by Samuel Alitoon Jun 25, 2026. Justice Thomas wrote a concurring opinion. Justice Sotomayor wrote a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson. Jackson also wrote a dissenting opinion. Dissent: Justice Sonia Sotomayor read a biting dissent aloud from the bench, criticizing the majority and comparing the decision to turn back asylum seekers to historical failures such nas the 1939 turning away of Jewish refugees on the MS St. Louis. Implementation: Lower courts are processing the rulings, with experts anticipating that employment authorizations and protections will formally expire roughly 32 days after the initial decision.

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