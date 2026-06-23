A MESSAGE FOR MAMDANI.

By Mo Hamzeh

( video by @MoHamz on UpScrolled )

Itamar Ben-Gvir will be in New York at the UNCOPS 2026 ‘Invest in Peace’, the UN Chiefs of Police Summit July 7 & 8 to “strengthen international peace through international policing systems.”

According to the UN’s Website, UNCOPS 2026 will include the following:

The fifth United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2026) will bring together ministers, chiefs of police and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations to United Nations Headquarters from 7 to 8 July 2026 to engage on strengthening international peace, security, and development for all through the unifying power and enabling role of national and United Nations policing. In particular, discussions will focus on identifying approaches and practices to: operationalize the United Nations Police Division’s role as a system-wide service provider and focal point for United Nations policing and other law enforcement matters;

reinforce ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of United Nations Police by strengthening capacities; and

integrate United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, discussions and fora. UNCOPS 2026 will offer a unique opportunity for the world’s police executives and United Nations leadership to engage in discussions on how United Nations policing and national policing mutually reinforce one another when addressing current and emerging global security challenges. Police leaders will gain a greater understanding of how the skills, knowledge and experience acquired by their national officers returning from United Nations service benefit their own policing services and populations.

United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2026