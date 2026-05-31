This summary provides a structured overview of the varying degrees of detention infrastructure integration across the United States.

By categorizing states into tiers based on their strategic roles, operational capacities, and involvement of private contractors, we can better understand the decentralized —yet interconnected nature of the national immigration detention landscape.

Tier I: The National Detention Core and Mega-Hubs

Georgia (Mega-Hub Status): This state functions as a critical southeastern anchor for federal immigration detention, hosting massive facilities like Stewart and Folkston that utilize a high concentration of private contractors.

Louisiana (Long-Term Corridor): Home to an extensive network of rural mega-facilities, including the LaSalle Correctional Center, this region serves as a primary corridor for long-term detention operations managed through significant private partnerships.

Texas (Primary Intake Hub): As the national epicenter for detention, Texas provides essential border-intake infrastructure, hosting the highest density of mega-facilities and maintaining the most significant transfer centrality for individuals processed under federal guidelines as of May 2026.

Tier II: Regional Processing and Strategic Corridors

Arizona (Border-Intake Corridor): This state facilitates critical transfer routing and maintains significant Service Processing Center (SPC) infrastructure, operating as a primary corridor for border-related detention activities.

California (West Coast Hub): Featuring major detention centers operated by industry giants like GEO and CoreCivic, California serves as the primary processing infrastructure for the entire Western region of the United States.

Florida (Caribbean Staging): Functioning as a Caribbean enforcement corridor, the state utilizes rapid-expansion detention systems and diverse staging infrastructure to manage regional inflows.

Mississippi (Gulf Integration): Anchored by the Adams County mega-facility, Mississippi plays a vital role in the broader Gulf detention corridor, maintaining high strategic integration with federal requirements.

New Mexico (Southwest Transfer): This state acts as a critical southwestern transfer point, characterized by contractor-heavy detention infrastructure designed to support the heavy flow of processed individuals.

Pennsylvania (Northeast Distribution): Operating as a key northeastern redistribution hub, facilities like Moshannon Valley experience high occupancy intensity, marking the state as a vital node in the national system.

Tier III: Distributed Support and Facility Networks

Indiana (Systemic Integration): Indiana features significant jail-based integration and is notable for historical overlap between facility infrastructure and mortality incidents at the Miami Correctional Center.

Kentucky (Distributed Support): This state utilizes a dense network of county jails to provide a distributed detention support system that feeds into larger regional operations.

Nevada (Southwest Redistribution): Serving as a strategic node for southwestern redistribution, Nevada focuses on regional detention infrastructure that supports the overflow from bordering southern states.

New Jersey (Northeast Processing): With the significance of facilities like Delaney Hall, New Jersey maintains an essential northeast processing corridor that balances federal and local jurisdictional demands.

New York (Buffalo Corridor): This state employs a mixed model of federal and county-jail processing infrastructure, with the Buffalo corridor serving as a key strategic location for logistical operations.

Ohio (Regional Infrastructure): Ohio acts as a distribution node for the Midwest, with Northeast Ohio facilities providing necessary capacity for the regional redistribution of detained populations.

Tennessee (CoreCivic Hub): Heavily linked to the operations of CoreCivic, Tennessee supports southern redistribution efforts through its established detention infrastructure.

Virginia (East Coast Support): Virginia utilizes multiple jail-linked facilities to provide essential support for redistribution efforts across the densely populated East Coast corridor.

Washington (Northwest Processing): The Northwest ICE Processing Center serves as the primary regional hub, providing significant processing capacity for the Pacific Northwest sector.

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Tier IV: Moderate Integration and Jail-Based Support

Alabama (Southeastern Support): Focuses on moderate detention integration through county-jail participation, acting as a support mechanism for southeastern overflow requirements.

Colorado (Regional Node): Features an important regional detention node, specifically noting the significant role of the Denver Contract Facility in managing state-level detention requirements.

Kansas (IGSA Infrastructure): Maintains moderate Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) infrastructure to support regional detention demands within the central United States.

Michigan (Regional Significance): Utilizing the North Lake regional facility, Michigan provides moderate integration into the broader federal detention network.

Minnesota (CBP Linkages): While utilizing a regional jail-based network, Minnesota has seen visibility regarding CBP-linked mortality incidents, reflecting its specific role in detention operations.

Missouri (Overflow Support): Functions primarily through a scattered jail infrastructure that offers moderate support for overflow detention requirements.

Nebraska (Distributed Support): Employs a distributed county-jail infrastructure to provide stable, low-profile detention support for federal entities.

North Carolina (Regional Integration): Offers limited but essential regional participation, integrating local jail facilities into the broader national detention framework.

Oklahoma (Contractor-Linked Sites): Features detention sites heavily tied to private contractors, focusing on regional overflow participation.

South Carolina (Southeastern Support): Provides moderate support for the southeastern sector by leveraging local jail infrastructure.

Utah (County Jail Focus): Utilizes moderate county-jail participation to meet the baseline requirements for local and federal detention needs.

West Virginia (Jail-Based Network): Operates a regional, jail-based detention support system that provides consistent capacity.

Wisconsin (Northern Distribution): Focuses on moderate county-jail participation, particularly serving northern redistribution efforts.

Tier V: Low-Density Regions

States such as Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming maintain minimal detention presence or small-scale jail participation.

Tier VI: Minimal Documentation & Data

Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, and Oregon report minimal or no major facilities in the current dataset, suggesting negligible integration into the federal detention system as of May 2026.

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