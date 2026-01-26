• Recognize autonomy as a basic human right: the ability for every person to choose their direction without fear of retaliation or control

• Uphold praxis: the commitment to learn through action, reflect honestly, and adapt methods as conditions change

• Practice mutual aid, understanding that care and solidarity are not acts of charity but expressions of shared humanity

• Honor voluntary association. No one is forced to participate in any group. Commitment grows from choice, not obligation or coercion.

• Reject rigid hierarchy. Leadership may emerge, but it must always remain accountable, temporary, and rooted in service—not authority.

• Value collective stewardship of shared resources. What supports the community must be managed in transparent and equitable ways.

• Embrace pluralism and respect for all cultures, identities, and lived experiences. Diversity strengthens us, offering insight no single viewpoint can hold alone.

• Stand firmly against domination in all forms—political, economic, racial, gendered, colonial, or otherwise. No system that relies on coercion can claim legitimacy.