BY MAX REGO - 03/23/26 9:56 PM ET

The HILL - Former White House strategist and podcaster Steve Bannon said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel assisting with airport operations is a “test run” for the 2026 midterms.

During a conversation with conservative lawyer Mike Davis on his “War Room” program, Bannon asked, “We can use what’s happening with these ICE [authorities] helping out at the airports, we can use this as a test run, as a test case to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterm elections, sir?”

Davis responded, “Yeah, I think we should have ICE agents at the polling places, because if you’re an illegal alien you can’t vote, right? It’s against the law, it’s a federal crime for you to vote in federal elections.”

“And so, if you’re an American citizen, you should be happy that ICE is there, because you’re not going to have illegal aliens canceling out your vote,” he added.

“Exactly,” Bannon replied. “Pick ‘em out of line starting today, and maybe the lines will get shorter.”

On Monday, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations units began supporting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at multiple airports across the country. Amid the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, hundreds of TSA workers have quit, and call-out rates have risen significantly — leading to lengthy wait times at security checkpoints nationwide.

White House border czar Tom Homan, who is overseeing the operation, said Monday on SiriusXM’s “Cuomo Mornings” that federal immigration officers will not directly assist with security screenings, but they instead will relieve TSA officers from other areas, such as entry and exit lanes to security checkpoints.

President Trump told reporters Monday that the move was “my idea.” He also told NewsNation’s Hannah Brandt on Sunday that ICE will assist its TSA counterparts “for as long as it takes.”

Bannon, who has called for ICE to have a presence at polling places, praised the surge further after speaking with Davis.

“They’re trained to, wait for it, check IDs,” he said, referring to ICE personnel. “That’s why it’s perfect training for the fall of 2026. This is why it’s such a brilliant [move], this is another 5D chess move from President Trump.

“Let’s get ICE into the airports to help out [with] the lines and they can’t work the [X-ray] machines. You know what they’ll do, they’ll just walk on down [and say], ‘Hey, we’re going to speed things through, can we check your IDs?’ That’s what’s going to happen in the fall of ‘26 because folks, we’re tired of having elections stolen. So, ICE is going to be there in the fall of ‘26, just like they’re in the airports today.”

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