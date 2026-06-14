This article is part of an ongoing series about Surveillance Entities used by ICE.

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Barbaricum LLC is a Washington D.C. based security and intelligence contractor with a 5.5 million dollar contract with ICE to monitor for “threats and negative sentiments about the agency.”

In a February 2025 report from The Intercept, we found the ICE Solicitation Pitch for “Internet Based Threat Risk Mitigation and Monitoring Services.”

ICE was asking contractors, including Barbaricum LLC, to dig deep into the background and history of social media users.

“Previous social media activity which would indicate any additional threats to ICE; 2). Information which would indicate the individual(s) and/or the organization(s) making threats have a proclivity for violence; and 3). Information indicating a potential for carrying out a threat (such as postings depicting weapons, acts of violence, refences to acts of violence, to include empathy or affiliation with a group which has violent tendencies; references to violent acts; affections with violent acts; eluding [sic] to violent acts.”

According to The Intercept, Scanning online speech in the name of homeland security is a bipartisan initiative.

The document soliciting contractors appears nearly identical to a procurement document published by ICE in 2020, which resulted in a $5.5 million contract between the agency and Barbaricum, a Washington-based defense and intelligence contractor. At the time a new contract had not yet been awarded.

Barbaricum LLC’s services include:

Real-time surveillance

Behavioral & Sentiment Analysis

Tracking of Negative References to ICE Found on Social Media Platforms

Threat Assessment

Full Social Media Dossiers on Dissenters

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