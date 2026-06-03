This article is the first out of a series about Surveillance Entities used by ICE. Follow along to stay informed and updated with each new additional article drop.

Cellebrite is an Israeli Surveillance Entity used by ICE and multiple other U.S. governmental agencies, as well as other repressive regimes across the globe.

Cellebrite was born out of the IDF’s infamous Unit 8200. Their services range from phone hacking to data extraction from locked devices — including cloud based seizures, and advanced analytics.

UFED (Universal Forensic Extraction) flagship hardware, used globally, for bit-by-bit memory dumps of locked mobile devices.

Cloud-Based Seizure tools can extract authentication tokens to access third-party accounts, such as Apple and Google services, without user passwords.

Advanced Analytics the Pathfinder software uses machine learning to synthesize raw data into readable narratives, allowing investigators to map social networks, movements patterns, and relationships with alarming efficiency.

Cellebrite has ties to Paragon Solutions, another Israeli firm, which is known for its zero-touch phone hacking spyware called Graphite

https://youtu.be/8GqZ073kP00?

The video below discusses Cellebrite, its various services and other companies it partners with or owns. The latter half of the video discusses Cellebrite’s activities in Australia.

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