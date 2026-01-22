Decolonization is a long, deliberate process of undoing systems built on theft and coercion — while simultaneously building ones rooted in autonomy and care.

This starts with truth-telling — naming colonization as something ongoing, not historical (ex. Colonized Turtle Island, Occupied Palestine, etc.). Seeing how it still shapes land ownership, borders, policing, labor, and who is allowed safety. Confusion protects power; clarity weakens it.

Then comes reclamation.

Indigenous nations and displaced communities would assert real control over land and resources — through treaties being enforced, land being removed from markets, and land stewardship replacing extractionism. This wouldn’t be symbolic recognition. Such as empty land acknowledgements. Rather, it’s about true land reclamation and returning decision-making back to the people who live on the land, do the work, and bear the consequences. Communities would decide on housing, care, and safety work. Migrants decide where they live and how they survive, without being criminalized for it.

At the same time, people build parallel systems to what the state has failed to provide.

Mutual aid becomes infrastructure. Housing co-ops, land trusts, community care, and non-police safety networks expand. These aren’t “alternatives” on the side — they are the foundation of autonomy.

Every need met outside the system reduces the system’s leverage.

As parallel systems grow, coercive institutions begin to strain. Policing, prisons, border enforcement, and surveillance depend on funding, cooperation, and legitimacy.

When communities refuse to cooperate, obstruct harm, withdraw consent, and make repression costly, these institutions shrink or lose relevance.

They don’t fall all at once—they hollow out over time. Power doesn’t disappear — It moves closer to the people affected by decisions. Autonomous communities coordinate, federate, and negotiate directly with one another. Governance becomes participatory instead of imposed.

Throughout the decolonization process, there is repair.

Land, wealth, and power taken through colonization are returned—not as charity, but as correction. Suppressed knowledge is revived as living practice, not performance.

Decolonization is complete when domination is no longer necessary for society to function—when borders, police, and extractive relations stop making sense because people already control the conditions of their lives.