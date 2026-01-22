The Autonomous Archive

The Autonomous Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OliveRaklozoff's avatar
OliveRaklozoff
Jan 28

This resonates. It also speaks to why they try to criminalize these measures as seen in court documents from “Georgia” and “Texas”

Reply
Share
Mr.Buggs's avatar
Mr.Buggs
Jan 24

💯

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ali Hart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture