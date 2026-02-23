There are conversations happening on the margins of Palestine solidarity organizing that need to move to the center. Not because they’re comfortable—they aren’t—but because clarity about organizational structures, funding flows, and political alignment is not optional when we’re talking about a live genocide.

So let’s talk about Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

Per their publicly available 990s, JVP’s c3 revenue tripled during this genocide—from $3.3M to $11M. Eleven million dollars raised, in significant part, on the suffering of Palestinians under bombardment. Of that, $5.2M was spent. The organization retained $5.8M in net income. Net assets ballooned from $3.8M to nearly $9M in a single fiscal year.

That money did not go to Palestine. It did not go to direct aid or to the communities being bombed. It went into organizational reserves and now, conveniently, into a restructuring that transfers the most valuable asset JVP holds: its name, its brand recognition, its decades of movement legitimacy - to JVP Action, its 501(c)(4) electoral arm.

JVP Action generated just $1.07M in 2024. It is the smaller, weaker entity. The restructuring solves that problem by handing it the brand. Every media citation, every coalition listing, every Google search for “Jewish Voice for Peace” now flows to the electoral arm, an arm structurally oriented toward Democratic Party politics.

This matters because electoral politics in the United States on the question of Palestine operates within a tightly bounded discursive field: the Oslo framework, human rights language, nonviolent resistance as a moral category rather than a strategic one. These are frameworks that leave the architecture of Zionism fundamentally intact. As Mahmood Mamdani’s campaign and politics of liberal orthodoxy helps us understand, electoral participation demands moderation, access-seeking, and compromise with the very structures being challenged (He continues to stymie Palestinian organizing). You cannot run a candidate on a platform of dismantling Zionism. The logic of elections in the United States demands it.

This is, in other words, the classic liberal capture of grassroots infrastructure: take the energy, professionalize it, and redirect it into institutions that can monetize and channel it into forms legible to elite political formation.

We want to name something here, because these critiques don’t emerge in a vacuum. Many of us have friends, colleagues, and family members who have organized with JVP, who have found genuine community and meaning in that work. These relationships are real and they matter. But they cannot be allowed to function as insulation against accountability. The emotional difficulty of critiquing organizations in our networks is a feature of how liberal philanthropic structures sustain themselves - through social capital, through loyalty, through the discomfort of dissent. Palestinians facing genocide cannot afford to be subordinated to our relational comfort.

And this gets to a broader structural question that deserves serious engagement: what is the relationship between imperial modes of philanthropy (of which the 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) are institutional expressions) and anti-colonial resistance? These are legal structures created by governments, subject to state regulation, and they carry embedded constraints on political possibility. Organizations formed within them operate under rules that structurally limit solidarity to forms the state finds acceptable. This is not incidental. It is the function of the nonprofit industrial complex as a mechanism for managing dissent and redirecting movement energy into institutionalized, legible, controllable channels.

JVP tripled its revenue during a genocide and is now using that windfall to restructure for electoral politics. The 990s are public. The logic is visible. Following the money is not cynicism, it is the basic, minimum requirement of political literacy.

Palestinians do not need another organization steering movement resources into liberal political formation. They need solidarity that is honest about power, honest about structure, and honest about what liberation actually requires.

These are the conversations we have to be willing to have.