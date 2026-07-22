This article represents just one of many articles covering my broader research examining what I have called ‘the surveillance ecosystem’—the interconnected network of government agencies, private contractors, software platforms, procurement systems, detention infrastructure, and administrative processes that increasingly shape institutional decision-making.

In this essay, you will learn that The Surveillance Ecosystem Research Project also extends well beyond immigration. Future research will articles continue examining how integrated information systems operate across other areas of governance, including public safety, healthcare, emergency management, financial oversight, education, and critical infrastructure. The objective is not simply to catalog technologies or identify corporate actors, but to understand how institutions reorganize themselves around integrated information systems and how those organizational changes reshape the relationship between governments, private industry, and the public.

This project remains ongoing. As additional procurement records, technical documentation, oversight reports, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosures become available, the findings presented here will continue to be refined. That commitment to revision is an essential part of the research itself. Understanding the modern surveillance ecosystem requires following its development as it evolves, documenting new evidence as it emerges, and continually reassessing conclusions in light of the documentary record.

Ultimately, this project is motivated by a simple premise: democratic accountability depends upon understanding how institutions actually function. Before societies can meaningfully debate the consequences of integrated surveillance systems, they must first understand how those systems are assembled, how they operate, and how they shape administrative power. My hope is that The Surveillance Ecosystem contributes to that understanding by making the underlying institutional architecture more visible—and therefore more open to informed public scrutiny.

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Introduction: From a Single System to a General Model

Immigration enforcement offers the clearest view of the integrated surveillance state, but it cannot by itself establish whether this model is spreading across institutional life. This analysis advances a precise thesis: across immigration, welfare, healthcare, education, policing, and defense, institutional data systems are converging on a shared architecture that integrates disparate records into unified representations of individuals, applies analytic processes to classify and predict behavior, and links those classifications to coordinated decisions (Brayne, 2017; Eubanks, 2018). Immigration is not an outlier but the most visible instance of this broader convergence, where the connection between data integration and coercive action is most direct. For example, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has used integrated case-management platforms that combine visa records, criminal databases, and location data to identify and prioritize individuals for detention and removal (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

This starting point establishes immigration as both an empirical anchor and an analytical lens. The next step is to clarify how comparisons across sectors can be made without collapsing important differences.

Clarifying the Basis of Comparison

To conduct this comparison effectively, it is important to clarify what is—and is not—being compared. The comparison should not treat technologies as interchangeable. Facial recognition in a school differs from its use at a border; a healthcare data platform does not carry the authority of an immigration case system; a welfare-fraud model does not produce the same consequences as a military targeting system. These differences in purpose, authority, and outcome must be preserved if the analysis is to remain meaningful (Ferguson, 2017).

Instead, the comparison proceeds at the level of institutional architecture: how systems organize data, construct representations of individuals, and connect those representations to decisions (Palantir Technologies). By shifting the focus from surface-level technologies to underlying structures, it becomes possible to identify patterns that persist across otherwise distinct domains.

With this analytical foundation in place, the discussion can now move from abstract comparison to identifying the shared structural features that make such comparisons possible.

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Sectoral Variation Within a Common Structure

Across immigration, welfare, healthcare, education, policing, and defense, institutions increasingly combine previously separate records—identity, location, finances, benefits, education, health, communications, and relationships—into unified representations of individuals. These representations are not complete portraits of a person but actionable models tailored to institutional purposes (Brayne, 2017). Platforms such as Palantir’s Gotham and Foundry illustrate how heterogeneous datasets can be merged into shared analytical environments (Palantir Technologies).

While this structural pattern is consistent, its meaning emerges only when examined in context. Each sector defines and uses these representations differently, shaping distinct forms of institutional action and consequence. Recognizing this variation is essential before evaluating the broader implications of convergence.

Evaluating the Risks of Convergence

Having established both the shared architecture and sectoral variation, the analysis can now assess the implications of this convergence. Data integration itself is not inherently problematic. It can support legitimate goals—coordinating care, administering benefits, assisting students, or organizing investigations. The critical issue is how integration expands institutional capacity and how that expanded capacity is used (Eubanks, 2018).

Risks emerge when coordination becomes continuous classification; when data provided for support becomes evidence of suspicion; when participation in essential services requires monitoring; when opaque models influence decisions; and when institutional representations override individuals’ ability to contest them. For example, automated welfare fraud detection systems have been criticized for incorrectly flagging recipients, leading to wrongful benefit suspensions (Eubanks, 2018), while predictive policing tools have been shown to disproportionately target already over-policed communities (Brayne, 2017).

These risks provide the evaluative criteria that guide the sectoral comparisons that follow.

Transition to Sectoral Comparisons

With both the structural framework and evaluative criteria established, the analysis now turns to specific sectoral comparisons. Each sector is examined through a consistent structure: the shared architecture, its primary use-case, and its institutional consequences. The sequence of sectors is not arbitrary; it moves from domains most closely resembling immigration enforcement in their administrative logic to those where the same architecture operates under different institutional purposes.

Welfare Administration: Administrative Classification and Dependency

Welfare administration provides the closest parallel to immigration enforcement, making it a logical starting point for comparison.

Architecture: Welfare systems integrate administrative records—income, employment, household composition, and benefits history—into unified individual profiles that support classification and anomaly detection.

Use-case: These systems apply matching and analytic models to identify suspected fraud, overpayment, or ineligibility. Programs such as Australia’s “Robodebt” matched tax and welfare data to generate automated debt notices (Australian Government, 2019).

Consequence: System-generated classifications shift the burden of proof onto recipients, who must contest institutional determinations. Outcomes typically involve benefit denial or recovery, but the underlying structure parallels immigration enforcement in its reliance on compulsory disclosure and suspicion-based classification (Eubanks, 2018).

Having established this close administrative parallel, the analysis now turns to a sector where compulsion operates less directly but remains structurally significant.

Education: Behavioral Monitoring and Conditional Participation

Education illustrates how similar architectures can operate through softer forms of institutional control.

Architecture: Educational systems integrate behavioral and performance data—attendance, engagement, device activity, and exam behavior—into unified student profiles that model conduct and risk.

Use-case: Monitoring tools, including remote proctoring platforms, analyze real-time and recorded data to detect irregularities and enforce academic integrity (Williamson, 2017).

Consequence: Access to education becomes conditional on participation in monitoring systems. Although framed as voluntary, refusal can restrict access to coursework or assessment, producing indirect compulsion through institutional dependence.

This shift from administrative enforcement to conditional participation highlights how coercion can be reconfigured rather than eliminated. The next sector further complicates this dynamic by combining clear benefits with expanded risks.

Healthcare: Clinical Integration and Functional Expansion

Healthcare demonstrates how the same architecture can be justified through care while still enabling broader institutional reach.

Architecture: Healthcare systems integrate patient records across providers—medical history, treatment data, and clinical indicators—into comprehensive health profiles that support coordination and analysis.

Use-case: Electronic health record systems enable diagnosis, treatment coordination, and resource allocation by making integrated patient data accessible across institutions.

Consequence: While improving care, integration expands the potential for data reuse beyond clinical contexts. Patients have limited ability to opt out, and unclear boundaries can enable extension into administrative, regulatory, or enforcement uses (Eubanks, 2018).

From healthcare, the analysis moves to a sector where integrated data is directly tied to enforcement decisions, making feedback dynamics more visible.

Policing: Investigative Integration and Feedback Dynamics

Policing reveals how integrated systems can actively shape patterns of intervention.

Architecture: Policing systems integrate incident reports, arrest records, location data, and social connections into unified investigative datasets that model individuals, relationships, and environments.

Use-case: Predictive and analytic tools process historical and real-time data to identify high-risk locations or individuals, guiding patrol deployment and enforcement strategies (Ferguson, 2017).

Consequence: These systems generate feedback loops in which prior enforcement data informs future intervention. As a result, surveillance and policing intensify in already targeted communities, reinforcing existing patterns (Brayne, 2017).

This feedback dynamic points toward the most fully developed form of integrated institutional intelligence, found in defense and intelligence systems.

Defense and Intelligence: Operational Integration and Threat Modeling

Defense and intelligence systems represent the most mature and explicitly adversarial application of this architecture.

Architecture: Defense and intelligence systems integrate diverse data sources—imagery, communications, and human intelligence—into unified operational models that represent actors, relationships, and environments.

Use-case: These systems support threat identification, strategic planning, and targeting decisions in adversarial contexts.

Consequence: The architecture is explicitly oriented toward risk detection and prediction. As these methods diffuse into civilian sectors, they introduce assumptions of suspicion and anticipatory classification into domains traditionally oriented toward care or administration (Ferguson, 2017).

Having traced this progression across sectors, the analysis can now return to the broader question of how these developments reshape governance.

Diffusion and Transformation of Governance

Taken together, these sectoral comparisons demonstrate not isolated developments but a pattern of diffusion. As these models spread, individuals may be treated less as participants in shared institutions and more as objects of verification, classification, and prediction. This shift marks a broader transformation in governance, as institutional decision-making becomes increasingly shaped by integrated data systems (Brayne, 2017; Eubanks, 2018).

Conclusion: Convergence and Its Consequences

The analysis now returns to its central claim. Taken together, these comparisons support the thesis that institutional data systems across sectors are converging on a shared model that integrates data, constructs representations of individuals, and enables coordinated decision-making. Immigration enforcement exemplifies this convergence in its most coercive form, making visible the underlying architecture that is increasingly present elsewhere (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The integrated surveillance state is not a single, unified system but an accumulation of sector-specific developments—platforms, procurement decisions, and administrative reforms—that progressively align around this shared model. As these systems interconnect, classifications generated in one domain can inform decisions in another, extending the reach of institutional judgment (Palantir Technologies).

The central question is not simply whether surveillance exists in different sectors, but how far this convergence has progressed and what follows when integrated representations of individuals circulate across institutional boundaries, shaping decisions in multiple domains simultaneously.

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Further Reading

More on The Integrated Surveillance State, part of the Surveillance Ecosystem Research Project

Surveillance Entities Used by ICE/CBP/DHS

References