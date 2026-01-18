How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field — Including unmarked, disguised, and mixed-agency vehicles used in 2025 operations and into 2026

ICE Covert Surveillance Vehicles | TechOps SV (TOSV) DHS Contracted Fleet

ICE relies heavily on vehicles rather than foot patrols. Identifying their cars, vans, and transport units is one of the most reliable ways to confirm an operation. Because ICE rarely uses clearly marked vehicles, knowing the patterns is essential for documentation and safety.

1. The Most Common ICE Vehicles

ICE primarily uses:

Unmarked SUVs (black, white, grey)

Unmarked sedans

Plain white vans (standard transport type)

Rental minivans

Government fleet SUVs with subtle markings

High-frequency models include:

Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe

Ford Explorer / Expedition

Dodge Caravan (transport teams)

Ford Transit vans

Chevrolet Express vans

These vehicles often appear ordinary at first glance.

2. Lack of Markings Is Normal

The majority of ICE vehicles in 2025 had:

**No visible agency markings**

**No emergency lights on the roof**

**Tinted windows**

**Civilian license plates**

**No decals, no “ICE,” no “DHS,”** and no police-style striping

This is intentional — ICE wants to operate without drawing attention.

If you see 2–3 unmarked SUVs convoying together, especially with tinted windows, treat it as a potential ICE operation.

3. License Plate Patterns

Vehicle plates offer some of the best clues.

Common patterns include:

Out-of-state plates on vehicles operating in-state

Government “G” plates (not universal, but sometimes used)

Fleet-style plates from vehicle dealerships

Missing front license plates (common on federal SUVs)

Rental vehicle plates (Enterprise, Hertz, etc.)

Rental vehicles are frequently used during:

At-home arrests

Workplace raids

Surveillance operations

Recording partial plates is still extremely useful.

4. Unmarked Vehicles With Hidden Lights

Some ICE SUVs have:

Interior dashboard lights

Visor-mounted lights

Rear-window LED flashers

These are **only visible when activated**, usually during:

Traffic stops

High-speed approaches

Arrests in public spaces

If you see unmarked SUVs with sudden flashing interior lights, this is typical of ICE or HSI operations.

5. Transport Vans

ICE and CBP commonly transport detainees using:

White Ford Transit vans

Chevrolet Express cargo vans

Minivans with stripped interiors

SUVs with rear seating modified for custody transport

Signs a van is being used for transport:

Blacked-out or no side windows

Partition visible behind the front seats

No commercial logos

Rear cage-style divider

These vans often arrive late in operations to take people away.

6. Mixed Agency Vehicles: CBP, HSI, and Local Police Teams

During multi-agency operations, you may see:

Local police cars with ICE agents embedded inside

CBP-marked Border Patrol SUVs (usually green stripe)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unmarked vehicles

Important:

HSI almost never marks vehicles

CBP often does

Local police vehicles may be present but not leading the operation

Record all vehicles present — they show who participated.

7. Surveillance & Stakeout Vehicles

ICE sometimes uses:

Unmarked sedans with tinted windows

Parked SUVs idling for long periods

Cars with one or two agents wearing plain clothes

Vehicles parked with a clear line of sight on an apartment or workplace

Clues:

Motionless vehicle for over an hour

Agents switching seats

Cameras or long radio antennas

Agents walking back and forth without obvious purpose

These vehicles often begin operations hours before arrests.

8. What to Capture on Video or Notes

If you safely can, record:

Full or partial license plates

Make and model

Color

Number of vehicles present

Any visible emergency lights

Any decals (even small ones)

Damage, stickers, or unique features

Even:

“White Ford Transit with tinted rear windows”

is useful if you can’t get a plate.

9. Red Flags for Impersonators

Impersonation of ICE agents rose in 2024–2025, so be alert for:

Unmarked vehicles + masked individuals + no ID

People claiming to be “police” without showing credentials

No plates or temporary paper plates

Agents refusing to identify their agency

If anyone demands entry to a home without a judicial warrant, treat it as suspicious.

Source: https://wiki.icelist.is

@SentinelLeaks | TOSV Covert ICE Surveillance Vehicles

