How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field
How to recognize ICE and CBP vehicles in the field — Including unmarked, disguised, and mixed-agency vehicles used in 2025 operations and into 2026
ICE relies heavily on vehicles rather than foot patrols. Identifying their cars, vans, and transport units is one of the most reliable ways to confirm an operation. Because ICE rarely uses clearly marked vehicles, knowing the patterns is essential for documentation and safety.
1. The Most Common ICE Vehicles
ICE primarily uses:
Unmarked SUVs (black, white, grey)
Unmarked sedans
Plain white vans (standard transport type)
Rental minivans
Government fleet SUVs with subtle markings
High-frequency models include:
Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe
Ford Explorer / Expedition
Dodge Caravan (transport teams)
Ford Transit vans
Chevrolet Express vans
These vehicles often appear ordinary at first glance.
2. Lack of Markings Is Normal
The majority of ICE vehicles in 2025 had:
**No visible agency markings**
**No emergency lights on the roof**
**Tinted windows**
**Civilian license plates**
**No decals, no “ICE,” no “DHS,”** and no police-style striping
This is intentional — ICE wants to operate without drawing attention.
If you see 2–3 unmarked SUVs convoying together, especially with tinted windows, treat it as a potential ICE operation.
3. License Plate Patterns
Vehicle plates offer some of the best clues.
Common patterns include:
Out-of-state plates on vehicles operating in-state
Government “G” plates (not universal, but sometimes used)
Fleet-style plates from vehicle dealerships
Missing front license plates (common on federal SUVs)
Rental vehicle plates (Enterprise, Hertz, etc.)
Rental vehicles are frequently used during:
At-home arrests
Workplace raids
Surveillance operations
Recording partial plates is still extremely useful.
4. Unmarked Vehicles With Hidden Lights
Some ICE SUVs have:
Interior dashboard lights
Visor-mounted lights
Rear-window LED flashers
These are **only visible when activated**, usually during:
Traffic stops
High-speed approaches
Arrests in public spaces
If you see unmarked SUVs with sudden flashing interior lights, this is typical of ICE or HSI operations.
5. Transport Vans
ICE and CBP commonly transport detainees using:
White Ford Transit vans
Chevrolet Express cargo vans
Minivans with stripped interiors
SUVs with rear seating modified for custody transport
Signs a van is being used for transport:
Blacked-out or no side windows
Partition visible behind the front seats
No commercial logos
Rear cage-style divider
These vans often arrive late in operations to take people away.
6. Mixed Agency Vehicles: CBP, HSI, and Local Police Teams
During multi-agency operations, you may see:
Local police cars with ICE agents embedded inside
CBP-marked Border Patrol SUVs (usually green stripe)
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unmarked vehicles
Important:
HSI almost never marks vehicles
CBP often does
Local police vehicles may be present but not leading the operation
Record all vehicles present — they show who participated.
7. Surveillance & Stakeout Vehicles
ICE sometimes uses:
Unmarked sedans with tinted windows
Parked SUVs idling for long periods
Cars with one or two agents wearing plain clothes
Vehicles parked with a clear line of sight on an apartment or workplace
Clues:
Motionless vehicle for over an hour
Agents switching seats
Cameras or long radio antennas
Agents walking back and forth without obvious purpose
These vehicles often begin operations hours before arrests.
8. What to Capture on Video or Notes
If you safely can, record:
Full or partial license plates
Make and model
Color
Number of vehicles present
Any visible emergency lights
Any decals (even small ones)
Damage, stickers, or unique features
Even:
“White Ford Transit with tinted rear windows”
is useful if you can’t get a plate.
9. Red Flags for Impersonators
Impersonation of ICE agents rose in 2024–2025, so be alert for:
Unmarked vehicles + masked individuals + no ID
People claiming to be “police” without showing credentials
No plates or temporary paper plates
Agents refusing to identify their agency
If anyone demands entry to a home without a judicial warrant, treat it as suspicious.
Source: https://wiki.icelist.is