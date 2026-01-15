The SALUTE method provides a good framework when prioritizing information:

• S IZE/STRENGTH: 7-9 armed agents

• A CTIONS/ACTIVITY: Waiting outside of a marked Homeland Security van

• L OCATION: At the corner of First and Main streets, south side of the street

• U NIFORM: Wearing vests that say POLICE ICE on the back

• T IME AND DATE OF OBSERVATION: August 22 at 3:56 pm

• EQUIPMENT AND WEAPONS: They have Kevlar vests, riot shields, and pepper spray

In addition to SALUTE, here are some general guidelines to follow when documenting ICE interactions on your phone:

• Stay at least 2.5 meters/10 feet away from agents while recording. In the United States, you have a legal right to record, but they don't care about that.

• Rotate your phone to a horizontal orientation to maximize ground captured on camera.

• Prioritize recording the agents over the civilians being harassed.

• Narrate what is happening. These scenes are often chaotic. Providing narration helps the viewers stay grounded in what is happening. Note the:

• Date and time

• Location

• License plate numbers, car model, and any other identifiable information.

Do NOT immediately post onto social media such as Facebook or Instagram Live. Modern social media companies are adverse to anti-ICE information sharing.

For optimal data security, save locally to your phone and immediately send it to a trusted friend.

Source: wiki.icelist.is

wiki.icelist.is/index.php/How_to_Spot_ICE