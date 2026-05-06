At of the end of April, ICE and CBP-related deaths had increased to a total of 24 deaths in 2026 alone.

Please keep the archive bookmarked for updates!

The ICE & CBP Custody Death Archive serves as a central public record documenting deaths that have occurred in the custody of, or directly linked to the actions of, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) since Trump took office.

This archive exists because:

The state has failed to provide a complete, transparent, and accessible accounting of the people who have died while under its control.

Memory is not automatic, and erasure is often procedural.

The archive is active and will be updated as new information becomes public.

Share

☕️ Buy Me A Coffee