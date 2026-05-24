I have been tracking ICE & CBP related deaths for months, and the absence of death reports over the last few weeks have been making me weary about any remaining shreds of transparency that had existed.

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April was the last time that ICE reported any detainee deaths, which was the death of Aled Damien Carbonell-Betancourt, whom a Federal Detention Center officer had allegedly discovered in his cell in what appeared to be a suicide attempt, however, the official cause of death remains under investigation.

The absence of death reports, especially during a year when they already were on track to have more deaths than the previous year (2025), not only shows intentional obfuscation of further deaths but also shows the reality that may lay ahead. There may not be anymore detainee death reports, especially if DHS/ICE continue heading in the direction they are.

I will continue to document and archive as much as possible for as long as possible, I don’t want anyone to be forgotten.

Please continue to share my archives on substack and follow along for updates.

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