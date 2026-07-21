The Autonomous Archive

The Autonomous Archive

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Sarah Towle
18h

Brilliant. Huge gratitude to you for articulating through data and in graphs what I’ve also concluded through my research: immigration is the weapon authoritarians and their broligarchs have harnessed to drive democracy into crisis. 🙏🏼

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