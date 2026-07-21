Over the past weeks, I have reviewed and analyzed hundreds of pages of procurement documents, federal contracts, technical assessments, corporate datasets, and investigative research examining immigration enforcement in the United States.

Initially, my research focused on Palantir because its software is well documented in public records and provides an unusually visible entry point into understanding how modern analytical systems function within government. As the research expanded, however, it became increasingly clear that Palantir itself was only one component of a much larger institutional ecosystem.

The more important story is not about a single company. It is about how governments are reorganizing themselves around integrated information systems.

Beyond Data Collection

For decades, public debates about surveillance have focused primarily on collection. We ask how much information governments possess, what kinds of data they collect, whether phones are monitored, whether license plates are scanned, or whether social media activity is tracked. Those questions remain important, but they only describe the inputs into modern surveillance systems.

The greater transformation occurs after information has already been collected.

Governments already possess enormous quantities of administrative information. Immigration agencies maintain case files. Motor vehicle agencies maintain driver’s license records. Courts generate legal documents. Tax authorities possess financial information. Public benefit programs maintain eligibility records. Airlines collect passenger manifests. Local governments maintain property records. Employers submit employment documentation. Every one of these systems was originally developed for a particular administrative purpose.

Historically, these records often remained isolated from one another. Different agencies used different databases, different software, different organizational procedures, and different legal authorities. Information existed, but connecting it required significant time and human effort.

That institutional separation acted as a practical limitation on government power.

Today, that limitation is steadily diminishing.

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Data integration refers to the process of connecting previously separate sources of information into unified operational environments. Rather than requiring investigators to search dozens of disconnected systems independently, integrated platforms can organize records into a common analytical framework where relationships become easier to identify and information can move across organizational boundaries.

The significance of this shift is not that governments suddenly possess more information than before. It is that existing information becomes substantially more useful.

From Surveillance to Integrated Institutional Intelligence

This realization led me to adopt a different conceptual framework for understanding what is happening.

Rather than thinking only in terms of surveillance, I increasingly describe these developments as integrated institutional intelligence.

Integrated institutional intelligence is the capacity of organizations to combine information from multiple institutional sources, analyze relationships between those records, and convert those analyses into operational decisions.

In practical terms, it means moving from isolated databases toward coordinated administrative systems.

Imagine dozens of puzzle pieces scattered across a table. Individually, each piece provides only limited information. Once assembled, however, the complete image becomes visible.

Integrated data systems function similarly.

Identity records, travel histories, addresses, employment information, public records, investigative reports, case notes, detention records, transportation logs, and court proceedings may all exist independently. Integration allows institutions to examine those records collectively rather than separately.

The result is not simply a larger database.

It is an entirely different administrative capability.

Immigration as a Unique Environment

My research increasingly suggests that immigration enforcement has become one of the most significant environments in which these integrated systems are being developed and operationalized.

This does not mean immigration invented surveillance.

Military organizations, intelligence agencies, police departments, financial institutions, healthcare systems, and private technology companies have all contributed to the evolution of modern information systems.

What makes immigration different is that it combines an unusually large number of institutional functions within a single operational environment.

Immigration enforcement requires governments to establish identity, verify legal status, coordinate investigations, manage detention, oversee transportation, conduct removals, communicate with foreign governments, monitor legal proceedings, coordinate with private contractors, and maintain long-term case management.

Few other areas of public administration require so many institutional systems to function together continuously.

That makes immigration an unusually revealing place to study how integrated governance operates.

The ImmigrationOS Documents

One of the most important developments in my research was the recovery of official procurement documentation for ImmigrationOS.

Public discussions often describe ImmigrationOS as an artificial intelligence system or as a new surveillance platform. The procurement records tell a more nuanced story.

Rather than emphasizing the creation of an entirely new database, the documents describe an operational environment intended to support immigration lifecycle management, case prioritization, investigative continuity, and coordination across enforcement activities.

The emphasis is organizational rather than technological.

In other words, ImmigrationOS appears less concerned with creating information than with helping institutions organize, integrate, and operationalize information they already possess.

That distinction fundamentally changes how we should understand the project.

The software itself is only one component.

The larger transformation lies in the administrative architecture surrounding it.

Contractors as Institutional Infrastructure

Another unexpected finding emerged from analyzing ICE procurement records.

Immigration enforcement increasingly depends upon extensive networks of private contractors.

Research into skip-tracing contracts identified companies responsible for locating individuals, verifying addresses, confirming employment, conducting field investigations, and producing investigative documentation supporting enforcement activities.

Skip tracing is not simply finding someone’s address. It is the investigative process of locating individuals by assembling information from numerous sources, verifying its accuracy, and documenting findings that support future administrative action.

These contractors effectively extend the operational capacity of government institutions.

Rather than expanding government agencies indefinitely, states increasingly distribute specialized functions across networks of private organizations connected through procurement contracts.

This creates an enforcement ecosystem rather than a single bureaucracy.

Government agencies remain responsible for legal authority.

Private companies increasingly contribute technical expertise, analytical support, investigations, software development, logistics, and operational services.

Understanding contemporary governance therefore requires examining not only government agencies themselves but also the institutional networks surrounding them.

Detention as an Information Process

Perhaps the most surprising conclusion emerging from the research concerns detention itself.

Public discussions generally portray detention as the endpoint of immigration enforcement.

An individual is located. They are apprehended. They enter detention. The process appears complete. The research suggests something considerably more complex. Detention functions as one stage within an ongoing administrative cycle. Identity verification leads to investigation. Investigation leads to prioritization. Prioritization leads to apprehension. Apprehension leads to detention. Detention leads to transportation. Transportation leads to transfer. Transfer leads to additional administrative processing. Each stage generates new institutional records. Medical evaluations. Transfer logs. Custody documentation. Housing assignments. Legal updates. Transportation manifests. Release decisions. Removal records.

Rather than ending the administrative process, detention generates additional information that becomes part of future institutional decision-making.

This creates what systems theorists describe as a feedback loop.

A feedback loop occurs whenever the outputs of a system become new inputs into that same system.

The system continuously modifies itself through its own operations.

Understanding detention in this way shifts attention away from individual facilities toward the larger institutional processes in which those facilities participate.

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Why Immigration Functions as a Laboratory

Throughout history, governments have often developed new administrative techniques within specific policy domains before adapting them elsewhere.

I believe immigration increasingly serves this function for integrated institutional intelligence.

A laboratory is not simply a place where experiments occur.

It is an environment in which new methods are developed, tested, refined, and operationalized under real-world conditions.

Immigration possesses several characteristics that make it especially well suited to this role.

It requires continuous identity verification. It depends upon coordination across multiple agencies. It involves extensive contractor participation. It operates through complex legal and administrative workflows. It generates large volumes of administrative information. It maintains ongoing case management over extended periods. It combines physical infrastructure, digital systems, analytical platforms, investigative processes, transportation networks, detention facilities, and international coordination within a single operational environment.

Very few government functions bring together this many institutional components simultaneously.

That is why immigration offers such an important window into understanding how modern administrative systems are evolving.

Evidence Before Speculation

One principle has guided this research from the beginning.

Technical capability should never be confused with documented operational use.

Throughout these investigations I have tried to distinguish carefully between what procurement records demonstrate, what contracts establish, what technical documentation describes, and what remains an analytical hypothesis requiring further evidence.

That distinction matters.

Surveillance research is often weakened when speculation outruns documentation.

Conversely, careful attention to evidence strengthens broader theoretical arguments because readers can clearly distinguish between established facts and interpretive conclusions.

The goal is not to sensationalize.

The goal is to understand.

Looking Beyond Immigration

Although this research focuses on immigration enforcement, the larger questions extend well beyond immigration itself.

If integrated institutional intelligence becomes an increasingly common model of governance, then the implications reach into healthcare, education, taxation, public benefits, criminal justice, emergency management, workforce administration, and countless other areas where governments already manage extensive administrative information.

The most important question is therefore no longer how much information governments collect.

It is how institutions organize existing information into systems capable of producing coordinated action.

That shift—from isolated records to integrated institutional intelligence—may prove to be one of the defining transformations of contemporary governance.

Viewed through that lens, immigration enforcement is not simply another policy area. It is one of the clearest places where we can observe the emergence of this new administrative architecture.

By studying immigration, we are not only learning about borders, detention, or enforcement. We are gaining insight into how governments are reorganizing themselves around integrated information systems—and how that reorganization may shape the future relationship between the state, institutions, and the people they govern.

This article represents one stage of a broader research program examining what I have called the surveillance ecosystem—the interconnected network of government agencies, private contractors, software platforms, procurement systems, detention infrastructure, and administrative processes that increasingly shape institutional decision-making.

While this essay focuses on immigration enforcement, the broader project extends well beyond immigration. Future research will continue examining how integrated information systems operate across other areas of governance, including public safety, healthcare, emergency management, financial oversight, education, and critical infrastructure. The objective is not simply to catalog technologies or identify corporate actors, but to understand how institutions reorganize themselves around integrated information systems and how those organizational changes reshape the relationship between governments, private industry, and the public.

This project remains ongoing. As additional procurement records, technical documentation, oversight reports, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosures become available, the findings presented here will continue to be refined. That commitment to revision is an essential part of the research itself. Understanding the modern surveillance ecosystem requires following its development as it evolves, documenting new evidence as it emerges, and continually reassessing conclusions in light of the documentary record.

Ultimately, this project is motivated by a simple premise: democratic accountability depends upon understanding how institutions actually function. Before societies can meaningfully debate the consequences of integrated surveillance systems, they must first understand how those systems are assembled, how they operate, and how they shape administrative power. My hope is that The Surveillance Ecosystem contributes to that understanding by making the underlying institutional architecture more visible—and therefore more open to informed public scrutiny.

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