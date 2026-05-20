Source: r/EyesOnICE, u/Mr.Bimbabjayno7

Doing research on colleges affected by ICE, I was quickly engulfed by countless college students who were detained by ICE. I soon found myself engulfed with stories, and, as a visual person, I decided to document them visually. While a couple college students had a lot of coverage with major news outlets, many didn’t. Furthermore, some press releases did not even list names or information whatsoever, whom I did not include. I listed the names and information of students I found in sequential order of my search, with the first students I found in the top-left, and the last ones in the bottom-right.

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Some interesting findings: the primary students with news coverage were a pro-Palestine activist leader (Mahmoud Khalil) and a few Latina students, some of whom were illegal immigrants brought over as children. However, as I dug deeper, I found that more and more students were students who were mere followers in the pro-Palestine movement. From there, my search landed me in muddier waters. I found that more and more students were being detained for unknown or past charges, or even smaller matters like clerical errors or for filming an ICE raid. The initial students I found were, per the Trump Administration’s rhetoric, mostly from Latin America, but students were actually represented from every continent. Though the result of my efforts was an infographic — one more comprehensive than Wikipedia, the New York Times, or Time Magazine — the project was moreso about the process. Taking the time to frame these students’ faces one-by-one humanized them for me.

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