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Israel Strikes Lebanon with the Biggest Non-Nuclear Bomb Ever Used in History

Israeli forces released footage showing a massive controlled demolition in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon on June 28.
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت's avatar
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
Jul 01, 2026
This video was originally published by Al Jazeera.

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Al-Jazeera || Israeli forces released footage showing a massive controlled demolition in the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon on June 28. Israeli forces claim they destroyed a 200-metre-long underground tunnel in the village.

The massive explosion echoed demolition tactics used in Gaza, where residential homes have been rigged with explosives and destroyed on a large scale. Rights groups and academics have described the widespread destruction of civilian housing as ‘domicide’ and amounting to ethnic cleansing, as these tactics prevent residents from returning to their homes and villages.

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