Hello friends and comrades,

I have multiple appointments coming up in June, and I’ll finally be starting to get some of my spinal injections - inshallah it helps. 🙏

If you are able to donate to help cover travel expenses and other medical costs, or share this post it would mean so much to me. 🫶

Wednesday (6/3) I’m scheduled for a lumbar epidural injection - so to ensure funds arrive in time please donate through my PayPal @samthetransman 💕

Support via PayPal

Any funds received through Buy Me A Coffee ☕️ will be used in the latter part of the month due to BMAC’s ☕️ longer cash-out process.

☕️ Buy Me A Coffee