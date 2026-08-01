Chim Chim toy figure set against a collage of medical magazine cutouts of diseased vaginas and a picture of Kiss, used for the inlay of the Nevermind release.

Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait composed of a Nirvana comic book tearout and a pencil drawn, emaciated body. This collage was published in Journals, but according to an article written by Tim Appelo in the Seattle Weekly in 2002, journalists were banned from printing this page in articles or reviews, ostensibly because of its dark content. Above the drawing-collage are six lines cut-and-pasted from an Alicia Ostriker poem called “A Young Woman, A Tree”.

The six lines, which begin the poem, describe a girl who passes a blooming tree, and envies its beauty, and on top to the poem is the word “Swingers” (in Cobain’s handwriting); it has been suggested that by juxtaposing these lines with his emaciated self-portrait, Cobain was making a comment on his own loss of creativity and his personal image being in contrast to his public one. The poem fragment is: