Kurt Cobain’s Art: Collages & Sculptures
Surfaced Original Collages: 7
(0:12) 1. Anatomical Models, Cutouts and Toys
(0:32) 2. Nevermind’s Inlay
(0:52) 3. In Utero’s reverse cover
(1:12) 4. Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait
(1:37) 5. Heart-Shaped Box cover
(1:57) 6. Early Demos J-card
(2:17) 7. Madonna Statue fragments
Surfaced Original Sculptures: 2
(2:40) 1. Whores Moaning Clay Doll
(2:48) 2. Clay Dolls
ART INFO/BACKGROUND:
COLLAGES
An assemblage of magazine cutouts, anatomical models and toy figures. This collage includes a Batman toy holding a cotton swab, a picture of The Rolling Stones, a Chim Chim toy, anatomical bodies, baby figures, diseased vaginas, $50 dollars, an emaciated body, a monster baby, etc.
Chim Chim toy figure set against a collage of medical magazine cutouts of diseased vaginas and a picture of Kiss, used for the inlay of the Nevermind release.
An assemblage of Stargazer lilies, anatomical models, baby figures, skeletons, turtle shells, and a heart-shaped box. Photographed by Charles Peterson for the reverse cover of the In Utero release.
Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait composed of a Nirvana comic book tearout and a pencil drawn, emaciated body. This collage was published in Journals, but according to an article written by Tim Appelo in the Seattle Weekly in 2002, journalists were banned from printing this page in articles or reviews, ostensibly because of its dark content. Above the drawing-collage are six lines cut-and-pasted from an Alicia Ostriker poem called “A Young Woman, A Tree”.
The six lines, which begin the poem, describe a girl who passes a blooming tree, and envies its beauty, and on top to the poem is the word “Swingers” (in Cobain’s handwriting); it has been suggested that by juxtaposing these lines with his emaciated self-portrait, Cobain was making a comment on his own loss of creativity and his personal image being in contrast to his public one. The poem fragment is:
Be making love,
Be making poetry,
Be exploding, be speeding through the universe
Like a photon, like a shower
Of yellow blazes-
An assemblage of Stargazer lilies and a heart-shaped box on tin foil, used for the front cover of the Heart-Shaped Box single release.
J-card of an early demo tape Kurt sent out to get Nirvana signed. The songs he sent are: “Floyd the Barber”, “Spank Thru”, “Hairspray Queen”, “Mexican Seafood”, “Beeswax”, “Beans”, “Paper Cuts”, “Big Cheese”, “Love Buzz”, “Aero Zeppelin”, “Pen Cap Chew”, and “Montage of Heck”
Madonna statue fragments with three birth announcement dolls, arranged in a suitcase.
SCULPTURES
Clay marionette doll, xeroxed by Kevin Kerslake for the front cover of Sonic Youth’s Whores Moaning EP release.
Clay dolls, shown in Nick Broomfield’s Kurt & Courtney documentary.
MUSIC
The songs that appear in this video by order are:
• I Hate Myself and Want to Die - Nirvana
• Moist Vagina (MV) - Nirvana