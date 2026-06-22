Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/64“Not Peace, Apartheid”by Henrique CartaxoAli Hart • عَلي هارتJun 22, 202664ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Autonomous Archive reply rulesThe Autonomous ArchiveSubscribeAuthorsAli Hart • عَلي هارتRecent PostsA MESSAGE FOR MAMDANI.Jun 23 • Ali Hart • عَلي هارتImmigrant detainee, Pedro-Francisco, pleads with ICE to let her have surgery | 05.21.2026May 23 • Ali Hart • عَلي هارتVoices from Gaza: Bisan Owda and the Lives of Journalists | AJ+Jan 23 • Ali Hart • عَلي هارت