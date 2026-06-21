Search for 287(g) Participating Agencies Near You | Datawrapper
ICE’s map shows the 1,954+ local law enforcement agencies who work with ICE.
Image Source: ICE
287(g) Participating Agencies Datawrapper Chart including 1,954+ agencies as of Mid-June ‘26 | Created by Ali Hart, Curator of The Autonomous Archives
Search the Datawrapper here to check for local participating agencies.
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Very helpful. Nice work, Ali!