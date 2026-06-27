SF Chronicle — Five people were arrested as marchers and officers clashed Friday night toward the end of the Trans March in San Francisco’s Tenderloin, police and witnesses said.

San Francisco Trans March attendees protest police presence at Turk and Taylor streets Friday evening. | Estefany Gonzalez/For the S.F. Chronicle

Three witnesses told the Chronicle it started when police tried to arrest someone spray-painting a building on Market Street. When marchers approached and tried to block the arrest, officers responded with force, according to Nora Long and other witnesses.

People could be heard on video shared with the Chronicle, repeatedly yelling, “Let him go.”

“The cops dragged them and threw them to the ground, and then protesters got in there trying to stop them,” Long told the Chronicle. “From there, the cops responded with more violence.”

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San Francisco Trans March attendees protest police presence at Turk and Taylor streets Friday evening. | Estefany Gonzalez/For the S.F. Chronicle

Videos posted to social media showed an officer shove one person to the ground twice, as a crowd approached police on Market Street. Another video captured a person climbing on top of a patrol car, then being dragged to the ground and detained by officers.

Police confirmed Friday evening that officers were trying to detain “individuals vandalizing property with paint at Market and 8th streets” and said one of the people also “assaulted and sprayed paint on a person.”

“As the officers attempted to detain the suspects at Turk and Taylor, other individuals surrounded and obstructed the officers in an attempt to free the vandalism suspects,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Five adults were arrested, three of them on suspicion of assault and vandalism and two for obstructing police, authorities said.

Thousands of people participated in the Trans March, which began at Dolores Park, continued down Market Street and ended at Turk and Taylor streets, site of a 1966 skirmish between drag queens and police seen as a catalyst for transgender activism. The march is the traditional kickoff to Pride Weekend.

Before the march, state Sen. Scott Wiener was confronted by noisy protesters in Dolores Park, which he said forced him to leave the event.

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Witnesses said a confrontation between police and Trans March attendees started after officers tried to arrest someone near Market and Turk streets Friday evening. | Estefany Gonzalez/For the S.F. Chronicle

At one point Friday, police carrying some sort of weapon formed a line to slow a portion of a march on Market Street. Elsewhere, police were carrying batons as a crowd swarmed around them, footage shared with the Chronicle shows.

“SFPD escalated a situation, detaining, pepper spraying, and pulling guns at members of our community,” Trans March organizers said in a statement. “Our safety team did a fantastic job deescalating after this occurred in order to keep our people safe, and we continued the event afterwards.”

William Warren and Jenna England said they didn’t see the initial confrontation between the police and the person they apparently arrested.

They said when officers showed up, a group of marchers linked arms to protect the crowd of around 200 people. Officers pushed back the crowd as they began to chant: “Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe.”

Several witnesses described the officers shoving the crowd back, blocking the street for around 20 minutes.

“The police were unnecessarily escalatory against a crowd that was nonviolent,” England said. “It didn’t fit the tone of the march and the occasion. It could be traumatizing for people there — especially when the event is commemorating a protest against police brutality.”

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The tension was broken when members of a marching band showed up to the police line and began playing their sousaphones.

“They saved the day,” Warren said. “This is why we don’t want cops at Pride.”

Police officers arrive at Turk and Taylor streets at end of the Trans March on Friday evening. | Estefany Gonzalez/For the S.F. Chronicle

Prince Vogeazopoulos, 21, said they hadn’t been participating in the march, but started filming when they saw police begin to confront marchers. Vogeazopoulos said an officer approached, asked them to stop filming and when they refused the officer “dragged” them along the sidewalk.

At one point during the scuffle, they were kicked in the head, Vogeazopoulos said. Marchers called over a volunteer medic, who applied gauze to Vogeazopoulos’ bleeding ear.

“It’s my right to party — tonight I fought for that,” Vogeazopoulos told onlookers.

The SFPD did not mention any injuries to marchers or onlookers, but said two officers “were assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

“The SFPD always respects individuals’ First Amendment right to protest; however, criminal activity will not be tolerated in San Francisco,” the police statement said. “Additionally, the SFPD is unwavering in its support for the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to protect and serve every community in San Francisco.”

By 8:15 p.m., the march continued to Taylor and Turk streets, where the crowd watched as a pair of performers suspended from wires danced across a building’s facade.

This article was originally published by the SF Chronicle, this is a repost to increase visibility and for archival purposes.

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