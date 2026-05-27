Merhaba everyone! This morning as I opened substack - to see this note from ArtxArabisedAmazighxAfnan.

Please like, share, and repost to help boost visibility and so that others may also be able to help support Ismail Suleiman Abu Amra and Family, inshallah. 🤲

You can read Ismail Suleiman Abu Amra‘a’s story below: (also available to read on their GoFundMe)

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I am Ismail Suleiman Abu Amra, I now live in Belgium, but my family in Gaza has been exposed to bombing and fire for two continuous years. I thought a lot before creating this account and hesitated a lot, but the urgent need forced us. After two full years of devastating war, my family is living in a nightmare and injustice that we have never seen before in fiction or movies. They live a very harsh life. Throughout the war, my father, mother, and brothers have stopped working. They have no source of income, other than the assistance I provide them. I was solely responsible for the lives and needs of 10 members who are my family and the most precious thing to me: my mother, father, married brothers, their wives, and children, and my unmarried sister and brother. But now I have become helpless and unable to bear more. I bear the responsibility of my wife, my three children, our house rent, and the very expensive requirements of life here in Belgium. I have never borne a burden without the help of my father and brothers. On the contrary, thank God, I help them with everything I can. But after two full years of continuous work to be able to manage the needs of my family in Belgium, as well as my family in Gaza, without help from anyone, I have become very exhausted and debts have accumulated on me. Huge, I became unable to continue on my own, my family in Gaza lost all their homes and they all live in one rented room, they were displaced and left their homes since the first day of the war because their homes are located east of Salah El-Din Street, an area close to the border with the occupation, and in addition to paying the monthly rent here and there, I pay for food, drink, gas, washing water, transportation and moving from one place to another, I am responsible for everything that concerns them, no one helps them but me, and now I have decided to ask for help from all the free people of the world and those who carry in their hearts justice, equality and freedom for all people without discrimination, I want you to stand by me and my family, your support is important so that they can continue to live and one day when the war stops they can rebuild their home or travel to search for a safe place for them, we just want to live in peace and security, my sister Manar will tell us their story and their suffering, Heba who lives the suffering and describes the injustice he sees in Gaza

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Hello, I am Manar Suleiman Abu Amra, I am 27 years old. Before the war, we lived a beautiful life. I worked in laboratory medicine and worked hard to get a job opportunity, but I lost it with the beginning of this genocide. We lived homelessness, displacement, hunger, and fear for our loved ones and their separation because of the indiscriminate bombing around us and in every spot in Gaza. We lived in need and the inability to provide the basic needs for our children. Before the war, I lived with my husband and our two daughters, Habeeba and Hoor, in our small, warm and comfortable apartment. My entire belonging was to my family’s home, in which I lived for 21 years of my life. I loved our home more than anything. My family had a large house of 400 square meters and a beautiful garden in front of it, where we grew everything we loved. My married brothers lived next to my father’s house, and one of them built his apartment above our parents’ house. My older brother was an architect and lived in an apartment above the family home with his pregnant wife and son. We lost my brother two months after the genocide began. He went out to look for work to support his family, as his work contract was terminated with the war, leaving him without a source of income. My brother left and has not returned since. We hear different stories from people. Our hearts ached for his separation, and we do not know what his fate will be. His wife was pregnant when we lost him. My brother’s wife gave birth during the war, giving birth to a beautiful daughter who resembled her father. She gave birth to her child while we were scattered and displaced. At that time, there was no food, and the price of milk was ten times higher. As for my second brother, he graduated with a diploma in solar energy engineering and was in his senior class studying business administration when the war began. Fate would have it that he got married a month before the war began. He worked hard to build his house. He worked for several months as a solar energy engineer on a temporary contract, and after his contract ended, he completed the construction of his house himself. He did not hire laborers. Only my older brother and father helped him, because they have a lot of experience in construction, as did his close friend who helped him until his house was finished. In that time, my brother lost 15 kg from all the work. He designed the most beautiful house I have ever seen. It was full of love. He worked hard to build it so that it would be warm and filled with love, but unfortunately, he did not get to enjoy it. The occupation destroyed his house and the house of my family and brothers in seconds and it became a pile of rubble. He dreamed, worked hard and spent all his energy so that he could relax in his home with his wife and children in the future.

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As for my brother’s wife, Enas, her clothes and belongings were the most beautiful imported items from the best brands, and they cost her a lot of money, but she was unable to enjoy them. She got married only one month before the war. Their engagement lasted for two years, and during this period she was buying and furnishing her home without using any of it. She was forbidden from using her belongings and clothes even once. She wished to be happy by decorating everything she bought or taking pictures with her belongings. When the occupation forces withdrew from the area, my father returned to check on our house, hoping to find survivors’ belongings. But he found everything destroyed. We had nothing left, even the clothes we found were in ashes. Poor Enas waited for my father to find her a dress, pajamas, or a bottle of perfume. He found nothing. My family was deprived of everything they owned for no reason. It was simply unjust. My newly married brother was supposed to have the best days of his life after all his hard work and dedication. But what did he live for? For two consecutive years, he slept in a 2-square-meter tent on the roof of the room my father was renting, escaping the overcrowding. Next to them lay a pile of their burnt clothes, infested with insects. My father had brought them from their destroyed homes to use as firelighters for cooking. Enas is now pregnant and needs medical care, healthy food, a clean home, nutritional supplements, and monthly checkups. Caring for a pregnant woman is very expensive, as she suffers from chronic hypothyroidism, which makes the pregnancy journey difficult and worrisome until she delivers her fetus safely. We must also prepare for childbirth and the newborn. We wonder where the baby will sleep in a crowded room? How will we buy him milk during the famine, clothes, and other children’s needs? If it weren’t for this cursed war, his father would have prepared the most beautiful bedroom for his little one. Thank God, Inas’s birth was by caesarean section, and she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, “Zain,” whose arrival brought happiness back into our lives. My brother used to buy him the baby’s needs despite the famine and the insanely high prices. He deprived himself for the sake of his child... And now, with this genocide having stopped, Zain is 10 months old. My sister Kholoud is a 21-year-old physical therapy student, and my younger brother Moaz is 15 years old and suffers from recurring bladder infections that cause him severe pain. My parents live with the bleeding wound of losing their eldest son, not knowing his fate, and losing their home that they worked their whole lives to build, and they lost their jobs that were their source of income and their means of living. Despite that, my parents were a balm for the wounds of those around them, always saying “Thank God for everything.” My family and I miss our beautiful rooms so much. We took great care of our rooms and designed them in the most beautiful way. Now there is no trace of them or our belongings. I live in displacement with Issam’s family. As for my family, they all live in only one room. In one corner is the bathroom and in another corner is the kitchen and the stove. They sleep and eat in it. This crowding suffocates me and them and I cannot sleep because of the screams of the children, the insects, mosquitoes, cockroaches, the very high heat and humidity in the summer, and in the winter the weather is extremely cold, as if the cold is breaking my bones. We have all lost a lot of weight because of the bad food and the very, very high prices for everything we eat. It has become as if we are eating money and not food. I ask God Almighty to grant us patience and strength. Thank God the bloodshed has stopped in Gaza. I hope that we can rebuild our lives and I never despair of God’s strength. But the injustice we are living is much greater than my mind could have imagined before. I never imagined that I would one day live through all of this. .....

Donate to Support Ismail & Family 🫶

The Purpose of the Support Request My goal is for my family to continue to survive and provide for the basic necessities we need, as well as to build and rebuild my father’s house and the houses of my married brothers, contributing to the development of our city so that everyone can live a dignified and safe life. We are not seeking luxury... We are also considering another option, which is to reunite my family members and bring them to live outside Gaza, but this is extremely expensive. There are 15 of them, and each one of them would cost $5,000 to leave Gaza. The least my family members in Gaza deserve is clean and healthy water and food, safe and comfortable sleep in their homes, access to electricity, and sending their children to school to learn, play games, and make friends. But with the most horrific war in history, all of this is no longer available in Gaza. My city has been subjected to destruction that will take decades to rebuild and become livable. I need your financial support so that my family can return to life again and begin a new journey filled with hope toward a better life. Do not let us down in Gaza because the law has failed us and ignored us. Our request is simple: We just want to live. Why Your Support Matters Your contribution is more than just financial support; it represents solidarity, compassion, and a commitment to human rights and dignity in these difficult times. The Palestinian cause is not just an Arab or Islamic issue; it is a humanitarian issue that affects all peoples. If you don’t support it, you must examine your humanity and your own sanity. Your help, whether small or large, can make a huge difference in preserving my family’s lives and alleviating their suffering. Please consider sharing my campaign widely with friends and the community to reach the goal as quickly as possible, as every moment represents suffering and pain for the women and children in my family, including my elderly father. As human beings, you all bear responsibility for what is happening in Gaza. I have done my best to show the world our reality, and now the world needs to show its place. Thank you again for standing with us in solidarity and making a positive impact on my life and the lives of the afflicted people of Gaza. The free people of the world have been a source of great strength and hope for all of us. I hope for your support and generosity...

Donate: Support Ismail & Family

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