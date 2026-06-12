The Autonomous Archives are coming together and gaining relational structure - while still being allowed to grow in a decentralized space. 🫶

The Autonomous Archives are hosted on Are•na **, which is a wonderful decentralized social media platform that may just be the key to making otherwise censored history, news, and other media accessible to everyone - especially in an age where algorithms rule over everything.

Are•na doesn’t have an algorithm, you see new posts from others as they appear in chronological order. Are•na also highlights the relational aspects of each archival piece - no piece fits in a single static category. There are multiple connections a single article can tie to - for example an article about ICE detention and surveillance could have connections to topics such as imperialism, settler-colonialism , fascism, manifest destiny, nationalism, borders, etc.

Everything is relational and it is important that we document those connections in archives in order to fully understand where we are now, the conditions and where we’re going. Same for the past.

I want to help build an archive that will outlive linkrot (like we’re already seeing), to be accessible for future generations and regardless of ability to pay.

This is where I need your help! I am an archivist on a mission to create a digital decentralized autonomous archive.

Maintaining the archives is a full time job and does require some base maintenance and costs to cover data storage.

In the near future I will be needing to upgrade my laptop to a computer model with better storage capacity and input plug-in options.

If you support my work and mission - please consider supporting me by ☕️Buying Me a Coffee, or joining as a monthly supporter/paid subscriber! 🫶

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