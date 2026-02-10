A Living Record of Deaths Linked to U.S. Immigration Enforcement Since Trump Took Office

The ICE & CBP Custody Deaths Archive serves as a central public record documenting deaths that have occurred in the custody of, or directly linked to the actions of, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) since Trump took office.

It exists because the state has failed to provide a complete, transparent, and accessible accounting of the people who have died while under its control.

It exists because memory is not automatic, and erasure is often procedural.

This archive is active and will be updated as new information becomes public.

Editor’s Note on Sources and Methodology

This archive is compiled from publicly available disclosures by ICE, CBP, agency press releases, detention death reports, confirmations provided to media outlets, and independent documentation including The ICE Fall Tracker.

Deaths that ICE or CBP have acknowledged as occurring in custody or during enforcement actions are included.

Human rights organizations, medical professionals, journalists, and legal advocates have long documented that deaths in immigration detention are systematically underreported. Some deaths occur after delayed medical transfers, shortly following release, or are disclosed months later, if at all. Inconsistent reporting practices, redactions, and classification gaps further limit transparency.

Dates and spellings are reproduced as accurately as possible based on available records. Where inconsistencies appear, they are explicitly noted.

This list should be understood as a minimum count, not a comprehensive accounting.

Archive Status

Status : Living Record

Archive State: Active; Ongoing

Scope: Deaths reported by ICE and CBP since Trump took office

Last Updated: 12 February 2026

Silence or delay by the state does not indicate absence. It often indicates obstruction.

Deaths by ICE & CBP Custody or Action

Each name below represents a person who died while under the control, authority, or direct action of the federal government.

This record exists to preserve historical memory, resist erasure, and affirm that these deaths are not abstractions, statistics, or administrative footnotes—but human lives lost in state custody.

Symbol Guide

† — Death occurred outside formal ICE/CBP custody, but directly linked to ICE/CBP action

(vehicle strike, shooting, pursuit, post-release or post-deportation death)

‡ — Death occurred in CBP custody or during a CBP operation

* — Circumstances disputed, inconsistently reported, or partially redacted in public records

If no symbol appears, the death occurred in ICE custody as acknowledged by ICE.

ICE & CBP Related Deaths 2025 (ICE — 37 | CBP — 26)

ICE & CBP Related Deaths 2026 (ICE — 8 | CBP — 0)

Share

These Deaths Are Structural, Not Anomalies

When people die in immigration detention, official statements almost always frame those deaths as isolated or unavoidable: medical events, individual failures, bad outcomes.

The record shows otherwise.

The modern U.S. immigration detention system expanded alongside broader carceral growth beginning in the late twentieth century. Detention adopted the logic of punishment while maintaining the legal fiction of civil confinement. Facilities expanded faster than oversight. Medical care was outsourced. Accountability was fragmented across agencies and private contractors.

Deaths in custody follow recurring patterns: delayed medical attention, ignored symptoms, disrupted treatment during transfers, mental health crises treated as disciplinary issues, environmental exposure, and prolonged confinement of medically vulnerable people.

The state is not unaware of these risks. Their persistence demonstrates that the problem is not lack of information—it is lack of political will.

International human rights law is clear: when a state deprives a person of liberty, it assumes a heightened duty of care. That duty does not disappear behind administrative language or national borders.

This archive does not claim completeness. It rejects neutrality. It exists because forgetting is itself a form of violence.

Why This Archive Exists

Documentation is not passive. It interrupts erasure.

Systems like immigration detention rely on abstraction: names reduced to numbers, deaths reduced to footnotes. Recording who died, when, and under whose authority resists that abstraction and preserves public accountability.

This archive is not finished. It will grow as disclosures emerge. It will change as corrections are made. It is designed to endure.

Remember deliberately. Cite carefully. Share freely.

Share

Update Log

02/06/26 — Initial publication; compiled all deaths publicly reported since January 2025

02/07/26 — Added Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez; added deaths outside custody linked to ICE actions

02/08/26 — Expanded to include CBP-related deaths and post-custody fatalities documented by The ICE Fall Tracker

02/10/26 — Revised the archive and included CBP related deaths

02/12/26 — Added additional 2025 deaths, and included links from ICE & CBP for related deaths; and additional reporting for individuals not reported by the agencies

Additional Resources