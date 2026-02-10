The Autonomous Archive

Geoff Cordner
1d

Jaime Alanis Garcia, July 10, 2025, during an ICE raid in Oxnard, California. Fell from a greenhouse roof during ICE raid and died is the official story; some witnesses claim he was tasered but none of that is on the record.

6 replies by Ali Hart • عَلي هارت and others
Chris Resists
2d

Well this is sobering. Thank you for documenting this.

1 reply
