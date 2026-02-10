The ICE & CBP Custody Deaths Archive
The ICE & CBP Custody Deaths Archive serves as a central public record documenting deaths that have occurred in the custody of, or directly linked to the actions of, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) since Trump took office.
It exists because the state has failed to provide a complete, transparent, and accessible accounting of the people who have died while under its control.
It exists because memory is not automatic, and erasure is often procedural.
This archive is active and will be updated as new information becomes public.
Editor’s Note on Sources and Methodology
This archive is compiled from publicly available disclosures by ICE, CBP, agency press releases, detention death reports, confirmations provided to media outlets, and independent documentation including The ICE Fall Tracker.
Deaths that ICE or CBP have acknowledged as occurring in custody or during enforcement actions are included.
Human rights organizations, medical professionals, journalists, and legal advocates have long documented that deaths in immigration detention are systematically underreported. Some deaths occur after delayed medical transfers, shortly following release, or are disclosed months later, if at all. Inconsistent reporting practices, redactions, and classification gaps further limit transparency.
Dates and spellings are reproduced as accurately as possible based on available records. Where inconsistencies appear, they are explicitly noted.
This list should be understood as a minimum count, not a comprehensive accounting.
Archive Status
Status: Living Record
Archive State: Active; Ongoing
Scope: Deaths reported by ICE and CBP since Trump took office
Last Updated: 12 February 2026
Silence or delay by the state does not indicate absence. It often indicates obstruction.
Deaths by ICE & CBP Custody or Action
Each name below represents a person who died while under the control, authority, or direct action of the federal government.
This record exists to preserve historical memory, resist erasure, and affirm that these deaths are not abstractions, statistics, or administrative footnotes—but human lives lost in state custody.
Symbol Guide
† — Death occurred outside formal ICE/CBP custody, but directly linked to ICE/CBP action
(vehicle strike, shooting, pursuit, post-release or post-deportation death)
‡ — Death occurred in CBP custody or during a CBP operation
* — Circumstances disputed, inconsistently reported, or partially redacted in public records
If no symbol appears, the death occurred in ICE custody as acknowledged by ICE.
ICE & CBP Related Deaths 2025 (ICE — 37 | CBP — 26)
January 20, 2025 — CBP (VT) ‡ — 1 shot and killed during interaction with CBP
January 23, 2025 — Genry Ruiz Guillen
January 29, 2025 — Serawit Gezahegn Dejene
February 20, 2025 — Maksym Chernyak
February 23, 2025 — Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez
March 10, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 1 dead from lack of care; hospice
March 14, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 3 dead due to exposure and hypothermia
March 28, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — Chinese national’s death classified as “suicide”
March 29, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 2 died from drowning in the Rio Grande
April 1, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 1 dead
April 8, 2025 — Brayan Rayo-Garzon
April 16, 2025 — Nhon Ngoc Nguyen
April 25, 2025 — Marie Ange Blaise
May 5, 2025 — Abelardo Avelleneda-Delgado
June 7, 2025 — Jesus Molina-Veya
June 15, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 1 drowned in Rio Grande canal
June 21, 2025 — CBP (AZ) † — 2 dead in collision on the border
June 23, 2025 — Johnny Noviello
June 26, 2025 — Isidro Perez
June 27, 2025 — CBP (TX) — 1 dead
July 7, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 1 killed during attack on Border Facility
July 10, 2025 — Jaime Alanis Garcia† — broken neck during ICE raid
July 19, 2025 — Tien Xuan Phan
August 5, 2025 — Chaofeng Ge
August 14, 2025 — Carlos Roberto Montoya † — struck by ICE vehicle
August 18, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — Rio Grande crossing death
August 30, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — medical distress; delayed care
August 31, 2025 — Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas
September 8, 2025 — Oscar Duarte Rascon
September 9, 2025 — CBP (CA) ‡ — 1 dead due to heat exposure
September 12, 2025 — Silverio Villegas Gonzalez
September 18, 2025 — Santos Reyes-Banegas
September 20, 2025 — CBP (WA) ‡ Blaine Peace Arch POE — detainee dies in custody due to medical complications (overdose, major artery blockage)
September 22, 2025 — Ismael Ayala Uribe
September 23, 2025 — USBP/CBP (TX) traffic accident ‡ — 1 dead
September 24, 2025 — Norlan Guzman-Fuentes
September 24, 2025 — CBP (TX) — 1 dead due to heat stroke and severe dehydration
September 29, 2025 — Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez
September 29, 2025 — Huabing Xie * — date reported inconsistently
October 4, 2025 — Leo Cruz-Silva
October 4, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — terminal illness; adenocarcinoma
October 11, 2025 — Hasan Ali Moh’D Saleh
October 12–13, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — 2 dead in pursuit crash
October 13, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — dialysis denied
October 23, 2025 — Josué Castro-Rivera † — struck by ICE vehicle
October 23, 2025 — Gabriel Garcia-Aviles
October 25, 2025 — Kai Yin Wong
October 26, 2025 — Randall Gamboa Esquivel † — deported in vegetative state
December 3, 2025 — Francisco Gaspar-Andres
December 5, 2025 — Pete Sumalo Montejo
December 6, 2025 — Shiraz Fateh Ali Sachwani
December 11, 2025 — USBP/CBP (TX) — agent shoots and kills a person ‡
December 12, 2025 — Jean Wilson Brutus
December 14, 2025 — Delvin Francisco Rodriguez
December 14, 2025 — Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir
December 15, 2025 — Nenko Stanev Gantchev
December 26, 2025 — CBP (TX) ‡ — sepsis & electrolyte imbalance
December 31, 2025 — Keith Porter † — shot by off-duty ICE/DHS officer
ICE & CBP Related Deaths 2026 (ICE — 8 | CBP — 0)
January 3, 2026 — Geraldo Lunas Campos
January 5, 2026 — Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceres
January 6, 2026 — Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz
January 7, 2026 — Renee Good † — shot by ICE officer
January 9, 2026 — Parady La
January 14, 2026 — Heber Sanchaz Domínguez
January 14, 2026 — Victor Manuel Diaz
January 24, 2026 — Alex Pretti † — shot by ICE/CBP officers
These Deaths Are Structural, Not Anomalies
When people die in immigration detention, official statements almost always frame those deaths as isolated or unavoidable: medical events, individual failures, bad outcomes.
The record shows otherwise.
The modern U.S. immigration detention system expanded alongside broader carceral growth beginning in the late twentieth century. Detention adopted the logic of punishment while maintaining the legal fiction of civil confinement. Facilities expanded faster than oversight. Medical care was outsourced. Accountability was fragmented across agencies and private contractors.
Deaths in custody follow recurring patterns: delayed medical attention, ignored symptoms, disrupted treatment during transfers, mental health crises treated as disciplinary issues, environmental exposure, and prolonged confinement of medically vulnerable people.
The state is not unaware of these risks. Their persistence demonstrates that the problem is not lack of information—it is lack of political will.
International human rights law is clear: when a state deprives a person of liberty, it assumes a heightened duty of care. That duty does not disappear behind administrative language or national borders.
This archive does not claim completeness. It rejects neutrality. It exists because forgetting is itself a form of violence.
Why This Archive Exists
Documentation is not passive. It interrupts erasure.
Systems like immigration detention rely on abstraction: names reduced to numbers, deaths reduced to footnotes. Recording who died, when, and under whose authority resists that abstraction and preserves public accountability.
This archive is not finished. It will grow as disclosures emerge. It will change as corrections are made. It is designed to endure.
Remember deliberately. Cite carefully. Share freely.
Update Log
02/06/26 — Initial publication; compiled all deaths publicly reported since January 2025
02/07/26 — Added Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez; added deaths outside custody linked to ICE actions
02/08/26 — Expanded to include CBP-related deaths and post-custody fatalities documented by The ICE Fall Tracker
02/10/26 — Revised the archive and included CBP related deaths
02/12/26 — Added additional 2025 deaths, and included links from ICE & CBP for related deaths; and additional reporting for individuals not reported by the agencies
Additional Resources
Jaime Alanis Garcia, July 10, 2025, during an ICE raid in Oxnard, California. Fell from a greenhouse roof during ICE raid and died is the official story; some witnesses claim he was tasered but none of that is on the record.
Well this is sobering. Thank you for documenting this.