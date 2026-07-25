The Surveillance Ecosystem Research Series

This article represents just one of many articles covering my broader research examining what I have called ‘the surveillance ecosystem’—the interconnected network of government agencies, private contractors, software platforms, procurement systems, detention infrastructure, and administrative processes that increasingly shape institutional decision-making.

In this essay, you will learn that The Surveillance Ecosystem Research Project also extends well beyond immigration. Future research will expand into articles and continue examining how integrated information systems operate across other areas of governance, including public safety, healthcare, emergency management, financial oversight, education, and critical infrastructure. The objective is not simply to catalog technologies or identify corporate actors, but to understand how institutions reorganize themselves around integrated information systems and how those organizational changes reshape the relationship between governments, private industry, and the public.

This project remains ongoing. As additional procurement records, technical documentation, oversight reports, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosures become available, the findings presented here will continue to be refined. That commitment to revision is an essential part of the research itself. Understanding the modern surveillance ecosystem requires following its development as it evolves, documenting new evidence as it emerges, and continually reassessing conclusions in light of the documentary record.

Ultimately, this project is motivated by a simple premise: democratic accountability depends upon understanding how institutions actually function. Before societies can meaningfully debate the consequences of integrated surveillance systems, they must first understand how those systems are assembled, how they operate, and how they shape administrative power. My hope is that The Surveillance Ecosystem contributes to that understanding by making the underlying institutional architecture more visible—and therefore more open to informed public scrutiny.

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The Technofeudalization of the Surveillance Ecosystem

How Integrated Data Infrastructures Are Reorganizing Institutional Power

Introduction

The surveillance ecosystem is undergoing a structural transformation. For much of the past two decades, debates about digital surveillance centered on the collection of personal information: who gathered it, how it was analyzed, and whether it was used for advertising, policing, or intelligence. While these questions remain important, they no longer capture the full extent of the changes taking place across public administration. The defining characteristic of today’s surveillance ecosystem is increasingly not the accumulation of data itself but the integration of digital infrastructures through which governments exercise authority.

Across government, agencies are modernizing legacy systems by adopting cloud computing, enterprise analytics, identity resolution, workflow automation, and interoperable data platforms. These technologies do more than improve administrative efficiency. They reshape how institutions coordinate information, make decisions, and carry out public functions. In many cases, these capabilities are developed, maintained, and continuously expanded by private technology companies and systems integrators through long-term contractual relationships. As a result, public institutions increasingly depend on digital infrastructures that they do not fully own or independently operate.

This article argues that technofeudalization provides a useful analytical framework for understanding this transformation. The term is not intended as a literal comparison to medieval feudalism. Rather, it describes an emerging condition in which operational power is increasingly concentrated in organizations that own and maintain essential digital infrastructure. Governments retain legal authority, but their practical ability to govern becomes intertwined with privately managed technological systems.

This perspective builds upon—but also extends—the literature on surveillance capitalism and platform governance. While earlier analyses emphasized the extraction and monetization of behavioral data, the contemporary surveillance ecosystem highlights a different source of power: ownership of the infrastructure through which information flows, decisions are coordinated, and institutions interact. The central question is no longer only who possesses data, but who controls the systems that make data operational.

Figure 1. The Anatomy of the Technofeudal Surveillance Ecosystem

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From Surveillance Capitalism to Infrastructure Power

Shoshana Zuboff’s concept of surveillance capitalism fundamentally changed how scholars understand digital power. Her work demonstrated that personal information had become a valuable economic resource, enabling companies to predict and influence human behavior for commercial gain. This insight remains indispensable. However, the surveillance ecosystem has evolved in ways that extend beyond the commercialization of behavioral data.

Increasingly, the most significant source of institutional power lies in the ownership and operation of digital infrastructure itself. Cloud environments, identity management systems, enterprise analytics platforms, cybersecurity architectures, and workflow automation now function as foundational components of public administration. These systems do not simply collect information; they organize the environments within which governments conduct routine administrative work.

Infrastructure differs from software in important ways. A software application can often be replaced without fundamentally altering an organization’s operations. Infrastructure, by contrast, becomes embedded within the daily functioning of institutions. It connects databases, standardizes information, supports identity resolution, enables secure communication, and coordinates workflows across multiple agencies. As more organizations adopt the same infrastructure, replacing it becomes increasingly costly and disruptive.

This creates a form of institutional dependence that extends beyond ordinary vendor relationships. Procurement records frequently emphasize continuity of operations, compatibility with existing systems, preservation of security certifications, and avoidance of operational disruption when justifying contract renewals or system expansions. These concerns are practical and often legitimate, but they also illustrate how infrastructure gradually becomes indispensable to institutional functioning.

The result is a shift from ownership of technology to dependence on technical environments. Governments may continue to establish policy and exercise legal authority, yet their operational capacity increasingly depends upon infrastructures maintained outside the public sector. Technofeudalization describes this growing asymmetry between public authority and infrastructural control.

Figure 2. Key Characteristics of Technofeudalization

Building the Surveillance Ecosystem

The surveillance ecosystem is not a single technology or organization but a layered institutional architecture. At its foundation are platform providers that operate cloud environments, enterprise software, and large-scale analytical systems. These organizations provide the technical infrastructure upon which increasingly complex administrative processes depend.

A second layer consists of systems integrators and consulting firms that connect technologies to institutional workflows. They migrate data, configure analytical environments, develop interfaces, secure networks, and maintain operational continuity. Although these organizations often remain less visible than platform providers, they play a critical role in translating technological capability into everyday administrative practice.

The third layer comprises public institutions themselves. Immigration agencies, law enforcement organizations, healthcare systems, regulatory bodies, transportation authorities, and other government entities increasingly operate within integrated technical environments rather than isolated information systems. Legal authority remains public, but operational capability is increasingly mediated through interconnected digital platforms.

This layered architecture is significant because power emerges from relationships rather than isolated technologies. The effectiveness of the surveillance ecosystem depends on interoperability. Information flows between systems, identities are resolved across databases, workflows are coordinated across agencies, and analytical outputs inform operational decisions. Each additional connection expands the capability of the overall network.

This helps explain why modernization initiatives consistently prioritize integration. Connecting systems often produces greater institutional capacity than simply collecting additional information. Separate databases provide fragmented knowledge; integrated platforms produce coordinated intelligence.

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Figure 3. Digital Lords

Figure 4. Private Intermediaries and System Integrators

Figure 5. Institutional Vassals

Immigration as the Prototype

Immigration enforcement provides one of the clearest examples of how integrated digital infrastructures are reshaping governance. Recent modernization efforts have emphasized connecting existing capabilities rather than replacing them outright. Procurement documents describe systems that support identity resolution, case management, operational analytics, workflow automation, and information sharing across multiple components of the immigration enforcement process.

These developments are significant because they illustrate a broader architectural pattern. Immigration enforcement functions as a highly visible environment in which digital integration can be observed across the entire administrative lifecycle—from identification and investigation to case management and enforcement. Similar principles increasingly appear in other areas of public administration, even where the legal authorities and policy objectives differ.

The importance of immigration as a case study therefore lies less in its uniqueness than in its visibility. It demonstrates how integrated technical environments can transform administrative coordination by linking previously separate systems into unified operational platforms.

Figure 6. Examples in the Surveillance Ecosystem

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What Technofeudalization Means

Viewing the surveillance ecosystem through the lens of technofeudalization shifts attention from data collection alone to the infrastructures that organize institutional power. It raises questions not only about privacy but also about procurement, interoperability, public capacity, competition, and democratic accountability.

For governments, reliance on integrated platforms can increase efficiency and improve coordination, but it can also create long-term dependence on external technical expertise and proprietary infrastructures. For the public, integrated systems may improve service delivery while simultaneously expanding the ability of institutions to aggregate information and automate decision-making across multiple domains of life.

Whether these developments ultimately strengthen or weaken democratic governance depends on institutional choices rather than technological inevitability. Transparency requirements, procurement policies, competition law, interoperability standards, independent oversight, and public investment in digital infrastructure all influence how these systems develop and how power is distributed within them.

Technofeudalization should therefore be understood as an analytical framework rather than a definitive description of the contemporary state. It highlights an observable shift in the location of operational capacity—from discrete governmental technologies toward integrated digital infrastructures that increasingly mediate the exercise of public authority. The surveillance ecosystem demonstrates that governing power today is shaped not only by who possesses information but also by who owns, operates, and continually develops the infrastructures through which institutions govern.

Figure 7. Effects on Traditional Government

Figure 8. Effects on the Population

Figure 9. The Big Picture

The surveillance ecosystem is not simply a story about more data or more surveillance. It is a story about the reorganization of institutional power through infrastructure. Understanding that transformation is essential for evaluating the future of democratic governance in an increasingly integrated digital state.

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Further Reading

More on The Integrated Surveillance State, part of the Surveillance Ecosystem Research Project

Surveillance Entities Used by ICE/CBP/DHS

References

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