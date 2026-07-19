It is easy to look at a mass demonstration and see only what is visible: bodies filling a street, signs held above a crowd, voices gathering into a collective refusal. What is less visible is the surrounding field of sensors, databases, cameras, communications networks, commercial records, and analytical systems through which that crowd can be observed, identified, reconstructed, and acted upon long after it disperses.

It is 2026. We cannot continue approaching protest as though the primary surveillance threat is an undercover officer standing at the edge of the march with a camera.

Devices commonly known as IMSI catchers or Stingrays can impersonate cellular towers and induce nearby phones to register with them. Under published Department of Justice policy, cell-site simulators transmit signals that nearby devices may identify as the most attractive cellular tower in the area. Those devices then emit unique identifying and signaling information. When investigators are seeking a particular phone, the simulator initially receives identifiers from multiple nearby devices so that the target can be distinguished from the surrounding population (U.S. Department of Justice, 2015).

The technology does not necessarily intercept “all data” passing through a crowd, and describing it that way risks weakening an otherwise urgent warning. Under DOJ policy, cell-site simulators must be configured as pen registers and may not collect communications content, emails, text messages, photographs, contact lists, or other information stored on a phone. They do not download GPS coordinates from the device. Instead, they can provide identifying information, relative signal strength, and the general direction of a target device (U.S. Department of Justice, 2015).

Their documented capabilities are disturbing enough. A phone carried into a political space can announce its presence even when its owner is not actively using it. Depending on the technology, configuration, network, legal authority, and operating institution, that identifying signal may help distinguish or locate a particular device. It can also temporarily draw information from nontarget phones into the process of isolating the target.

DOJ policy ordinarily requires its law-enforcement components to obtain a probable-cause warrant before using a cell-site simulator in a domestic criminal investigation. The policy nevertheless recognizes exigent and other narrowly defined exceptional circumstances. It also governs DOJ components and DOJ-supported operations rather than establishing a universal rule for every federal, state, local, military, intelligence, or private actor that may possess related technology (U.S. Department of Justice, 2015).

The greater danger, however, is not any single device. It is integration.

An IMSI catcher does not need to reveal the contents of a phone to become useful. A cellular identifier can be compared with subscriber information obtained elsewhere. Location-related information can be combined with camera footage. A face can be searched against driver’s-license photographs, booking images, social-media profiles, or other biometric databases. A license plate can connect someone to a vehicle, an address, and the people who traveled with them. Public posts can identify an event, its organizers, its political purpose, and the relationships among its participants. Commercial location histories may reveal where a person was before the demonstration and where they went afterward.

Each source may be incomplete. Integration allows incomplete records to reinforce one another.

Contemporary policing has increasingly incorporated sensors, automated analysis, networked databases, and information obtained from public and private sources. These systems alter who can be identified, which locations can be reconstructed, how relationships are analyzed, and how rapidly institutional decisions can be made (Brayne, 2021; Ferguson, 2017).

The political importance of modern surveillance therefore lies not only in the volume of information collected but in the ability to transform fragmented records into an operational picture.

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That is what distinguishes contemporary surveillance from the surveillance state of the twentieth century. The transformation is not simply that institutions possess more information. It is that information produced by different parts of everyday life can be connected inside shared analytical environments and converted into institutional action.

Historically, surveillance required enormous amounts of human labor. Agents followed people, opened mail, tapped telephones, photographed meetings, recruited informants, entered organizations, and constructed files by hand. The FBI’s Counterintelligence Program—COINTELPRO—directed surveillance and disruption operations against political organizations, including the Black Panther Party, the Socialist Workers Party, Puerto Rican independence groups, and the New Left. The FBI’s own released records preserve the categories under which many of these operations were conducted (Federal Bureau of Investigation, n.d.).

The Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities—commonly known as the Church Committee—later documented extensive intelligence abuses by the FBI and other federal agencies. The committee found that domestic intelligence programs repeatedly exceeded legitimate investigative purposes and infringed the constitutional rights of Americans engaged in political expression and association (U.S. Senate Select Committee, 1976).

COINTELPRO did not merely collect information about political activity. It used information to disrupt, discredit, and neutralize movements. Its operations attempted to fracture relationships, generate suspicion, provoke internal conflict, isolate leaders, and prevent organizations from accumulating political power (U.S. Senate Select Committee, 1976).

The objective was never passive observation. It was intervention.

COINTELPRO’s agents could only have dreamed of an environment in which millions of people voluntarily carried persistent identifiers, location transmitters, cameras, microphones, contact lists, photographs, private conversations, and records of their social relationships. They could only have dreamed of a commercial surveillance industry capable of collecting behavioral and location information across entire populations. They could only have dreamed of searching thousands of photographs in seconds, reconstructing a person’s movements across a city, or mapping an organization from digital traces without ever entering one of its meetings.

The historical comparison must be made carefully. Contemporary surveillance institutions are not necessarily part of one program called COINTELPRO, and the existence of a technological capability does not prove that it is used in every demonstration or against every political movement. The comparison concerns capacity: what can be observed, how quickly information can be processed, how widely it can be shared, and how efficiently it can be converted into action.

The technologies have changed, but the political value of surveillance has not. Information remains a means of identifying people, sorting them into categories, measuring their relationships, anticipating their behavior, and determining where institutional intervention may be most effective.

Federal agencies have already acknowledged using facial-recognition systems in connection with political crowds. In a survey of 42 federal agencies employing law-enforcement officers, the Government Accountability Office found that six agencies reported using facial recognition on images associated with the protests and unrest following the police killing of George Floyd. The agencies said those searches were used to identify people suspected of criminal activity. Fifteen agencies reported using facial-recognition systems owned by nonfederal entities, while agency awareness and tracking of those outside systems were limited (U.S. Government Accountability Office, 2021).

That finding is important because surveillance power is not limited to technology formally owned by one police department. Agencies may obtain access through other federal institutions, state and local departments, fusion centers, task forces, contractors, commercial vendors, and shared databases.

A later GAO investigation found that Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Secret Service reported using more than 20 kinds of detection, observation, and monitoring technology in public spaces during fiscal year 2023. These included systems the agencies owned or leased and systems accessed through private vendors or other law-enforcement agencies. All three reported agreements allowing them to query or view information from third-party automated license-plate readers, giving personnel access to a nationwide source of license-plate data. The agencies also reported using analytical software capable of enhancing the information produced by these technologies (U.S. Government Accountability Office, 2024b).

The same investigation found gaps in policies intended to address bias and privacy. GAO concluded that the technology policies used by the selected DHS agencies did not always incorporate key privacy protections and recommended stronger procedures for assessing bias and governing the use of information collected in public (U.S. Government Accountability Office, 2024b).

Facial recognition adds another layer of risk. Its application to protest images can affect not only privacy but freedom of association and expression. Civil-liberties advocates have warned that the possibility of identification at political events may chill First Amendment activity, while errors in facial-recognition and artificial-intelligence systems create the possibility of misidentification and unjustified intervention (U.S. Government Accountability Office, 2024a).

Commercial surveillance expands that field even further. Mobile applications, advertising exchanges, vehicles, retail systems, financial services, and online platforms continuously produce information that can reveal where people travel, what they purchase, which institutions they enter, and how their behavior is classified.

In a 2024 complaint, the Federal Trade Commission alleged that the data broker Mobilewalla collected more than 500 million unique advertising identifiers paired with precise location data between January 2018 and June 2020. According to the FTC, much of the information originated in real-time advertising exchanges and third-party aggregators, frequently without consumers knowing that Mobilewalla possessed their data. The raw information was not anonymized and could be used to identify individual mobile devices and the sensitive locations visited by their users (Federal Trade Commission, 2024).

The same FTC action directly documented the use of commercially derived location information to analyze political crowds. Mobilewalla allegedly produced a report concerning people who protested the killing of George Floyd, using its data to infer protesters’ racial backgrounds and determine whether they lived in the cities where they demonstrated. The proposed FTC order specifically addressed information connected to political gatherings, healthcare facilities, religious institutions, labor-union offices, LGBTQ+-related locations, correctional facilities, and military installations (Federal Trade Commission, 2024).

This is not an abstract prediction about what commercial data might someday permit. It is documented evidence that information generated through the advertising economy was used to analyze the composition of a protest movement.

This is the structure of the contemporary surveillance state: public power and commercial data collection do not exist in separate worlds. Data gathered for advertising, navigation, convenience, consumer analytics, or risk management can become valuable to institutions interested in identification and control.

The state does not need to build every surveillance system itself. It may purchase information, obtain access through a contractor, request records from a platform, acquire them through legal process, query a database belonging to another institution, or combine them with information already held by public agencies. There is no single commercial-to-government pipeline. Different laws, contracts, vendors, partnerships, and technical systems create multiple pathways through which privately collected information can contribute to public power.

A demonstration therefore produces more than a public political statement. It can also produce a dataset.

Who arrived together? Which devices remained near one another? Which vehicles entered and left the area? Who appears repeatedly at related events? Who communicated publicly with organizers? Which accounts promoted the demonstration? Who photographed whom? Where did participants travel afterward? Which people occupy central positions within the resulting network?

No individual record answers all these questions. A photograph does not explain a relationship. A cellular identifier does not independently establish a person’s name or political beliefs. A license plate does not prove who attended a demonstration. A social-media interaction does not establish organizational membership.

But integration can turn partial records into probabilities, profiles, investigative leads, and institutional judgments. Surveillance does not need to be omniscient to exercise power. It only needs to produce an account that the institution using it considers actionable.

The danger is not always immediate arrest. Surveillance can be accumulated for later use. A person identified today may be reassessed under a different administration, a broader definition of extremism, a new investigative mandate, or a newly connected database. Information gathered for one stated purpose can migrate into another institutional context.

The same structure is especially visible in immigration enforcement. Administrative records produced through travel, employment, housing, licensing, benefits, policing, and other institutional encounters can become instruments of targeting when agencies gain the authority and technical capacity to connect them. GAO’s findings concerning the range of technologies used or accessed by CBP and ICE—including third-party license-plate information and analytical software—show how immigration agencies participate in the wider surveillance environment (U.S. Government Accountability Office, 2024b).

The possibility of future reuse changes the meaning of data collection in the present. A record does not remain attached to the political assumptions, legal limits, or administrative purpose under which it was originally created. Once retained, it can be reinterpreted.

This does not mean protest is pointless. Nor should surveillance be allowed to extinguish the right to assemble by convincing everyone that public resistance is impossible. That conclusion would give surveillance precisely what it is structured to produce: anticipatory obedience, political isolation, and silence.

Peaceful assembly and political expression remain protected under the First Amendment, although governments may impose certain limited restrictions concerning time, place, and manner (American Civil Liberties Union, 2026). The right to protest does not disappear because institutions possess the capacity to monitor its exercise.

It does mean that protest must be understood as one tactic within a larger strategy rather than as a complete politics in itself. Visibility can demonstrate opposition, interrupt business as usual, defend threatened communities, and remind isolated people that they are not alone. But visibility also creates exposure.

A movement must decide when that exposure is worth the political result, who is being asked to bear it, and what protections exist for those most likely to experience retaliation.

The risk is not distributed equally. Immigrants, Black and Indigenous communities, Muslims, Palestinians, queer and trans people, disabled people, sex workers, journalists, undocumented workers, and already-criminalized organizers enter surveilled political space under different conditions. Data-driven policing does not operate outside the histories and institutions that produced existing racial, economic, gendered, and political inequalities. New analytical capacities can reproduce those inequalities while giving them an appearance of technical neutrality (Brayne, 2021; Ferguson, 2017).

Some participants can go home after a demonstration with relatively little fear. Others may face immigration consequences, employment retaliation, doxxing, targeted harassment, probation violations, loss of services, or intensified police attention. A responsible movement does not treat these differences as personal anxieties. It treats them as structural conditions that must shape collective planning.

Security, in this context, is not paranoia. It is care.

People attending demonstrations should consider whether carrying their primary phone is necessary. Leaving it at home provides more protection against cellular and network tracking than merely disabling application-level location permissions. If a phone must be carried, it should be protected with a strong passcode rather than only face or fingerprint unlocking. The law governing compelled device access remains unsettled, but memorized passcodes generally provide stronger legal footing than biometric unlocking (Electronic Frontier Foundation, 2026).

Unnecessary connectivity should be disabled when doing so is compatible with the person’s safety and communication needs. End-to-end encrypted applications such as Signal protect communications content in transit, but encryption does not make the device invisible. A connected phone can still produce network and location-related information. The Electronic Frontier Foundation therefore advises protesters to evaluate whether connectivity is necessary and, where appropriate, turn it off or leave the phone at home (Electronic Frontier Foundation, 2026).

Airplane mode and disabled Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and location services can reduce exposure, but device behavior and operating-system settings vary. Applications may store GPS information and transmit it after connectivity returns. According to EFF’s current guidance, completely powering off the phone provides stronger protection against that form of delayed transmission than relying on settings alone (Electronic Frontier Foundation, 2026).

No recommendation is universal. A phone may be essential for emergency communication, accessibility, navigation, medical support, documentation, childcare, or coordination. Security planning must account for those needs rather than treating digital abstinence as a test of political seriousness. The goal is not purity. It is informed choice.

Photography creates similar tensions. Images can document police violence, preserve evidence, communicate the scale of a demonstration, and protect people against false official accounts. They can also expose participants through faces, tattoos, distinctive clothing, location metadata, and visible associations.

Organizers should establish documentation practices before an event instead of allowing images to be published indiscriminately. Participants should seek consent where possible, obscure identifiable faces and features when consent cannot be obtained, and remove metadata before distributing files publicly. EFF specifically warns that identifiable protest images may facilitate arrest or harassment and recommends obscuring faces, tattoos, and other distinctive features (Electronic Frontier Foundation, 2026).

Transportation also matters. Automated license-plate readers can record a vehicle’s plate along with the time, date, and location at which it was observed. When those observations accumulate inside searchable databases, they can reveal patterns of travel and place a registered vehicle near a political event. The documented access of CBP, ICE, and the Secret Service to third-party license-plate systems demonstrates that this information may be available beyond the agency or company that initially collected it (Electronic Frontier Foundation, 2026; U.S. Government Accountability Office, 2024b).

Payment systems, transit cards, ride-share accounts, and navigation applications may create additional records. None of this means that every participant can—or should—avoid every trace. Absolute invisibility is rarely realistic.

The purpose of security planning is to reduce unnecessary exposure, prevent one person’s choices from exposing others, and make surveillance more expensive, incomplete, and difficult to interpret.

Movements must also move beyond individual checklists. Telling people to change their phone settings cannot solve an institutional problem. Surveillance is collective, and the response must also be collective.

Organizers need consent rules for photography, procedures for handling participant information, limits on registration forms, secure communication practices, legal-support plans, emergency contacts, arrest preparation, and clear policies about which records will be retained after an event. Information that does not need to exist should not be collected. Information that must exist should not be kept indefinitely merely because storage is inexpensive.

Most importantly, organizing cannot depend entirely on spectacular public gatherings. Durable resistance is built through relationships, political education, mutual aid, workplace organization, tenant defense, community infrastructure, secure communication, distributed leadership, and the patient creation of alternatives. A protest may reveal the existence of a movement, but it does not by itself create the relationships required for that movement to survive repression.

The lesson of COINTELPRO is not that people should have remained home. It is that state surveillance was directed toward the relationships that made collective action possible.

The lesson of the present is that those relationships can now be mapped at a scale and speed earlier agents could not have achieved.

We should continue to assemble. We should continue to refuse. But we must stop confusing courage with unnecessary exposure. There is nothing radical about providing institutions of repression with a clean map of everyone willing to resist them.

This is not the 1960s. The surveillance system no longer depends upon a single infiltrator, a single wiretap, or a file stored in a single federal office. It is an ecosystem composed of government agencies, police departments, intelligence systems, telecommunications networks, technology vendors, commercial databases, cameras, analytical software, and the devices we carry voluntarily into political space.

Protest accordingly.

Protect yourself. Protect the people beside you. Protect the relationships from which resistance grows.

And never allow the machinery of surveillance to convince you that being watched is the same thing as being powerless.

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References

American Civil Liberties Union. (2026, June 8). Protesters’ rights. https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights⁠

Brayne, S. (2021). Predict and surveil: Data, discretion, and the future of policing. Oxford University Press.

Electronic Frontier Foundation. (2026, June 26). Attending a protest. Surveillance Self-Defense. https://ssd.eff.org/module/attending-protest⁠

Federal Bureau of Investigation. (n.d.). COINTELPRO. The Vault. https://vault.fbi.gov/cointel-pro⁠

Federal Trade Commission. (2024, December 3). FTC takes action against Mobilewalla for collecting and selling sensitive location data. https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2024/12/ftc-takes-action-against-mobilewalla-collecting-selling-sensitive-location-data⁠

Ferguson, A. G. (2017). The rise of big data policing: Surveillance, race, and the future of law enforcement. New York University Press. https://nyupress.org/9781479892822/the-rise-of-big-data-policing/⁠

U.S. Department of Justice. (2015, September 3). Department of Justice policy guidance: Use of cell-site simulator technology. https://www.justice.gov/d9/press-releases/attachments/2015/09/03/doj_cell-site_simulator_policy_9-3-15.pdf⁠

U.S. Government Accountability Office. (2021). Facial recognition technology: Federal law enforcement agencies should better assess privacy and other risks (GAO-21-518). https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-518⁠

U.S. Government Accountability Office. (2024a). Information technology: Government-wide guidance on handling data could improve civil rights and civil liberties protections (GAO-25-106057). https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-25-106057.pdf⁠

U.S. Government Accountability Office. (2024b). Law enforcement: DHS could better address bias risk and enhance privacy protections for technologies used in public (GAO-25-107302). https://www.gao.gov/assets/890/882214.pdf⁠

U.S. Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities. (1976). Intelligence activities and the rights of Americans: Final report, Book II (S. Rep. No. 94-755). U.S. Government Printing Office. https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/sites-default-files-94755-ii.pdf⁠