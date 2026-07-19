The Autonomous Archive

The Autonomous Archive

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Ted Charles's avatar
Ted Charles
6h

Very good article, my friend

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elena the red's avatar
elena the red
8hEdited

“COINTELPRO’s agents could only have dreamed of an environment in which millions of people voluntarily carried persistent identifiers, location transmitters, cameras, microphones, contact lists, photographs, private conversations, and records of their social relationships. They could only have dreamed of a commercial surveillance industry capable of collecting behavioral and location information across entire populations. They could only have dreamed of searching thousands of photographs in seconds, reconstructing a person’s movements across a city, or mapping an organization from digital traces without ever entering one of its meetings.”

They would absolutely never have dreamed we would pay for and build our own panopticon with such things as these ring cameras…

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