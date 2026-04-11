A Living Record of Deaths Linked to U.S. Immigration Enforcement Since Trump Took Office

The ICE & CBP Custody Death Archive serves as a central public record documenting deaths that have occurred in the custody of, or directly linked to the actions of, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) since Trump took office.

It exists because the state has failed to provide a complete, transparent, and accessible accounting of the people who have died while under its control.

It exists because memory is not automatic, and erasure is often procedural.

This archive is active and will be updated as new information becomes public.

Editor’s Note on Sources and Methodology

This archive is compiled from publicly available disclosures by ICE, CBP, agency press releases, detention death reports, confirmations provided to media outlets, and independent documentation including The ICE Fall Tracker and SBCC’s Fatal Encounters with CBP Tracker.

Deaths that ICE and CBP have acknowledged as occurring in custody or during enforcement actions are also included.

These lists should be understood as a minimum counts, and not as a comprehensive accounting of all deaths due to ICE and CBP.

Human rights organizations, medical professionals, journalists, and legal advocates have long documented that deaths in immigration detention facilities are systematically underreported.

Some deaths occur after delayed medical transfers, shortly following release, while some are disclosed months later, if at all. Inconsistent reporting practices, redactions, and classification gaps further limit transparency.

Dates and spellings are reproduced as accurately as possible based on available records. Where inconsistencies occur, they are explicitly noted.

Archive Status

Status : Living Record

Archive State: Active; Ongoing

Scope: Deaths reported by ICE and CBP since Trump took office

Last Updated: 10 April 2026

Silence or delay by the state does not indicate absence. It often indicates obstruction.

Deaths by ICE & CBP Custody or Action

Each name below represents a person who died while under the control, authority, or direct action of the United States federal government.

This record exists to preserve historical memory, resist erasure, and to affirm that these deaths are not abstractions, statistics, or administrative footnotes—but rather human lives lost in state custody.

The charts below document deaths by year, include: date of death, name, agency, state or country where they died, nationality, cause of death, as well as sources (agency reports, news reports, and any other relevant coverage/sources).

The charts are searchable, and are frequently updated.

Share

☕️ Buy Me A Coffee

These Deaths Are Structural, Not Anomalies

When people die in immigration detention, official statements almost always frame those deaths as isolated or unavoidable: medical events, individual failures, bad outcomes.

The record shows otherwise.

The modern U.S. immigration detention system expanded alongside broader carceral growth beginning in the late twentieth century. Detention adopted the logic of punishment while maintaining the legal fiction of civil confinement. Facilities expanded faster than oversight. Medical care was outsourced. Accountability was fragmented across agencies and private contractors.

Deaths in custody follow recurring patterns: delayed medical attention, ignored symptoms, disrupted treatment during transfers, mental health crises treated as disciplinary issues, environmental exposure, and prolonged confinement of medically vulnerable people.

The state is not unaware of these risks. Their persistence demonstrates that the problem is not lack of information—it is lack of political will. International human rights law is clear: when a state deprives a person of liberty, it assumes a heightened duty of care. That duty does not disappear behind administrative language or national borders. This archive does not claim completeness. It rejects neutrality. It exists because forgetting is itself a form of violence.

Why This Archive Exists

Documentation is not passive. It interrupts erasure.

Systems like immigration detention rely on abstraction: names reduced to numbers, deaths reduced to footnotes. Recording who died, when, and under whose authority resists that abstraction and preserves public accountability.

This archive does not claim completeness. It rejects neutrality. It exists because forgetting is itself a form of violence.

This archive will grow as disclosures emerge.

It will change as corrections are made.

It is designed to endure.

Share

☕️ Buy Me A Coffee

Remember deliberately. Cite carefully. Share freely.

Update Log

02.06.2026 — Initial publication; compiled all deaths publicly reported since January 2025

02.07.2026 — Added Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez; added deaths outside custody linked to ICE actions

02.08.2026 — Expanded to include CBP-related deaths and post-custody fatalities documented by The ICE Fall Tracker

02.10.2026 — Revised the archive and included CBP related deaths

02.12.2026 — Added additional 2025 deaths, and included links from ICE & CBP for related deaths; and additional reporting for individuals not reported by the agencies

02.14.2026 — identified previously unnamed individuals whose deaths were CBP-related

02.18.2026 — updated due to news report from Liberation Project covering the death of Linda Davis.

02.26.2026 — updated to include underreported ICE & CBP related deaths

03.19.2026 — extensive update to include charts with more in-depth information regarding 2026 deaths

04.10.2026 — Edited & reposted Update

Share

Additional Resources