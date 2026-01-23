The Trump administration has presented this move in defense of “national interests,” yet it fundamentally alters how the U.S. interacts with global governance.

This is not isolationism; rather, it is institutional disengagement from various international bodies, including climate science bodies (e.g., IPCC, UNFCCC); environmental institutions (e.g., IUCN); human rights organizations (e.g., UN Women); economic coordination mechanisms (e.g., UNCTAD); and peace-building frameworks.

The U.S. is not entirely retreating from trade or military alliances despite disengaging from other institutional frameworks that facilitate U.S. influence.

Modern power dynamics rely on institutions for agenda setting, norm construction, standardization, data control, dispute resolution. By exiting these institutions, the U.S. cedes control to other global actors/powers, diminishing its capacity to influence international norms.

Withdrawal from scientific bodies leads to delayed access to global datasets, loss of leadership roles for U.S. scientists, and weaker evidence bases for domestic policy. This results in more ideological decision-making, less anticipatory and reactive policies.

Alliances rely on institutional routines that foster trust, which are weakened by disengagement. By withdrawal, the nature of international relations of the U.S will shift to bilateral rather than multilateral engagements, and will be entering transactional rather than strategic partnerships. These changes makes coalition responses during crises less effective.

The rejection of external accountability frameworks leads to the erosion of independent regulatory bodies, weakening of judicial review and civil service autonomy, and the language used to justify withdrawal will create a permissive environment for concentration of power domestically - specifically in the executive branch.

The withdrawal creates thinner knowledge bases, weaker alliances, reduced global influence, and higher future costs for international re-engagement. So while the U.S. remains powerful, the absence of institutional channels will render its power less effective. The world will continue to evolve despite U.S. disengagement, leading to the solidification of norms and standards that the U.S. will no longer influence.

Future administrations may find rejoining these international institutions difficult due to shifts in leadership norms and dissolution of informal networks.

U.S. disengagement does not provide them sovereignty from accountability. True sovereignty involves the ability to shape constraints rather than merely avoiding them, and the current withdrawal from International institutions sacrifices this capacity for a false sense of autonomy - particularly for elites and those in power who seek to avoid accountability on the International stage. .

List of International Organizations from Which the United States Shall Withdraw. (a) Non-United Nations Organizations:

24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact; Colombo Plan Council; Commission for Environmental Cooperation; Education Cannot Wait; European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats; Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories; Freedom Online Coalition; Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund; Global Counterterrorism Forum; Global Forum on Cyber Expertise; Global Forum on Migration and Development; Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research; Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development; Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services; International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property; International Cotton Advisory Committee; International Development Law Organization; International Energy Forum; International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies; International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance; International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law; International Lead and Zinc Study Group; International Renewable Energy Agency; International Solar Alliance; International Tropical Timber Organization; International Union for Conservation of Nature; Pan American Institute of Geography and History; Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation; Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia; Regional Cooperation Council; Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century; Science and Technology Center in Ukraine; Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme; and Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

(b) United Nations (UN) Organizations:

Department of Economic and Social Affairs; UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa; ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean; ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia; International Law Commission; International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals; International Trade Centre; Office of the Special Adviser on Africa; Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict; Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict; Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children; Peacebuilding Commission; Peacebuilding Fund; Permanent Forum on People of African Descent; UN Alliance of Civilizations; UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries; UN Conference on Trade and Development; UN Democracy Fund; UN Energy; UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women; UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; UN Human Settlements Programme; UN Institute for Training and Research; UN Oceans; UN Population Fund; UN Register of Conventional Arms; UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination; UN System Staff College; UN Water; and UN University.

