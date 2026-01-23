The Autonomous Archive

The Autonomous Archive

Neural Foundry
Jan 24

Solid analysis of how withdrawing from multilateral energy bodies weakens long-term influence. IRENA and International Energy Forum matter because norms get set whether we're at the tabel or not. I worked adjacent to international standards groups and saw this firsthand - once a framework solidifies without you, catching up costs way more than just participating early. Confusing isolation with autnomy is a strategic miscalculation.

Australian worker
Jan 24Edited

I believe that somewhere in the child brain of trump he thinks that he and his fellow child abusing, genocidal, sociopathic ruling elite, from epstien’s island and facilities can somehow escape judgement and sentence by withdrawing from the international bodies mentioned in your assessment. Truth be known the international ruling class are part of the same trump club..so it has to be left to the working class people of this world to hold them to account. The world institutions and governments have stood back and in a lot of cases been complicit in the Genocide…I mean what credibility do they have left? Francesca Albanese has been vilified by them ( Amerikkka) for clearly speaking about their complicity.

And the actions of ICE shows exactly what the empire is willing to do against the working class

This world is full of good people who need to realise our power is by standing together against the system.

Power to the people

