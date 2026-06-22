If you would like to contribute to The Autonomous Archives - please feel free to reach out.

The Archive Index already has 266+ collections (folders) and over 12,350+ blocks (files), including collections added by other users on are•na as well.

I encourage anyone interested in collaborating with me on The Autonomous Archives to comment below or reach out to me in DM’s.

Just to give you an idea of what the archives contain:

• Archival Core & Library Systems • Geography & Nations • Politics, Ideologies & Liberation • Intelligence, Security & Technology • Culture, Media & Art • Science, Health & Medicine • Environment, Food & Ecology • History & Ephemera • People & Biographies • Literature, Philosophy & Knowledge Systems • And so much more!!!

Please leave a comment below with some areas of interest - as I would love to see this Archive and Community grow!

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Every little bit helps, and your support helps me maintain the archives to ensure they are accessible for future generations.

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