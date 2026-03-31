Remember, I was speaking on this topic from the view point of a just out of the closet trans man who was pre-med at the time.

I have learned a lot since then, and I’ve come so far from being that shy guy in college to now sharing my thoughts and writings with all of you.

Here’s what I had to say back in 2018:

“On most of the medical school tours I’ve been on, gender and healthcare for transgender folks, like myself, don’t get brought up. I haven’t seen any coursework or heard of any inclusive curriculum yet either. And when I see the incorrect use of sex or gender in my textbooks or on worksheets, I white it out and fix it myself. I know that sounds silly, but I want my education to be accurate.

It’s frustrating because even in my undergraduate classes, a lot of my professors will talk about gender as synonymous with genitals. I try to correct them whenever I get a chance, but I hate being that person who always has to jump in and say, “You’re wrong here!” I also feel like by correcting them, I’m basically outing myself to the class. If no one else says anything and I’m the only one calling out gender stuff all the time, the thought becomes, “Oh, he must be trans.”

Receiving health care can be hard as well. Besides Planned Parenthood, the paperwork at most clinics and facilities don’t honor gender fluidity or diversity or leave any space for transgender identity. They don’t ask for both your sex and gender. These environments make me feel like a burden. As a trans person, it makes me feel unimportant to these providers; if they cared about people like me, they’d take the time to learn about our needs.

For example, it’s just as important for trans men to have gynecological care as it is for cis women. But a lot of gynecologists don’t know how to work with trans men, whether we’re medically transitioning or not. That’s a big problem. I remember asking a gynecologist about combining my birth control with my testosterone, and the minute I saw the look on her face I knew she had no idea.

There have been times I avoid — or feel awful — about going to the gynecologist because it’s so uncomfortable. I’ll often get misgendered, and just because care for people with uteruses has been cultivated as such a feminine environment, I’ve experienced a ton of dysphoria at the OBGYN. It’s one of those places where I don’t feel comfortable going by myself. People give me very uncomfortable looks and glares. I’ll take my spouse with me just to feel safer. I’m sure they feel awkward in the space, too, because we know the women in the waiting room are like, “Why are these two men going to a gynecology appointment?” People don’t realize that some men have vaginas too.

Being pregnant as a trans man was definitely interesting, especially because I wasn’t out at the time. I started transitioning soon after my daughter was born. I wanted to have a child with my husband, and we knew this was going to be the only time I would do so. It felt alien, and in a way, it affirmed my gender identity, because afterwards, I was certain I wasn’t meant to be a woman.”