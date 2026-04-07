By: A 46 XY DSD Intersex, AFAB, Birth Parent, Nonbinary/Transmasc

My Body Doesn't Fit Your Labels – And It Never Will

I was assigned female at birth. I have female anatomy. I was raised as a girl, socialized female, went through female puberty. I have severe PCOS and endometriosis – conditions that already mark a body as "disordered" in the eyes of the medical system. Despite all of this, I gave birth to a living child.

But I am also genetically male. 46 XY DSD.

I didn't know that until adulthood. I didn't know it until a DNA test – something I took for completely unrelated reasons – came back with results that stopped me cold. I was genetically male, but born phenotypically female. The medical system had hidden this from me for years. They had treated me for "hormonal imbalances," called my anatomy "atypical," whispered about me in hallways. They performed procedures and prescribed medications without full informed consent. They made me feel like my body was a mistake, a mystery, a freak show, and a teaching instrument all in one. I had been stripped of any humanity.

And then, after giving birth, I transitioned to male. I lived as a man. I navigated the world with a beard, a flat chest, and a history that no one could see. Now I identify as nonbinary.

That is my body. That is my life. That is my truth.

Now, some people in queer spaces want to tell me whether I can be affected by transmisogyny based on a two-letter label: TMA (Transmisogyny Affected) or TME (Transmisogyny Exempt).

They want me to declare my status, put it in my bio, and then shut up or speak depending on what the label says.

Let me tell you why that's absolute bullshit.

Where Do I Fit in Your Neat Little Binary?

I want you to really sit with this question. Because the TMA/TME framework is built on a simple, dyadic, non-intersex understanding of the world. It assumes that everyone is either AMAB or AFAB in a straightforward way. It assumes that if you're AMAB and transfeminine, you're TMA. If you're AFAB and transmasculine or nonbinary, you're TME. And if you're intersex? Well, most of the discourse just... forgets we exist.

So let me try to squeeze myself into your boxes and see what happens.

Option one: TMA.

I was assigned female at birth. I gave birth. Many gatekeepers would say that means I cannot experience transmisogyny because I'm not AMAB. They would point to my female socialization, my reproductive history, my lack of a "male body" in the way they understand it. But that ignores my XY chromosomes. It ignores my 46 XY DSD. It ignores the fact that after I transitioned to male, I have been perceived as a "failed man," as a feminine man, as someone who is "male but wrong." It ignores the violence I have faced for that perception. So according to the strict TMA definition, I don't qualify.

Option two: TME.

I have 46 XY DSD. I am genetically male. After transitioning, I have been read as male – but not as "real" male. I have been called slurs. I have been threatened. I have been belittled because someone saw me as a man who wasn't man enough, a man who looked like he used to be a woman, a man whose body betrayed him. That is the exact intersection of misogyny and transphobia that transmisogyny describes. But according to the strict TME definition, because I wasn't AMAB and transfeminine, I'm supposed to be "exempt" from that violence. I don't qualify for that box either.

The result: The framework collapses. It has no room for someone who is AFAB, intersex, genetically male, a birth parent, transmasc, and nonbinary. That's not a small oversight. That's a structural failure. And it's not just about me – there are thousands of intersex people with similarly "contradictory" bodies and histories. We are not edge cases. We are 1.7% of the population. That's as common as red hair. And your framework has no idea what to do with us.

☕️ Buy Me A Coffee

I Didn't Even Know My Own Chromosomes Until I Was an Adult. How the Hell Could Your Labels Work for Me?

Here's something the TMA/TME crowd never seems to consider: many intersex people don't know we're intersex. We are lied to. Many are operated on as infants and never told. Others are given hormones without explanation. We are told we have "weird ovaries" or "hormonal imbalances" and sent on our way. Some of us find out through a random DNA test, like I did. Some of us never find out at all.

So let me ask you: how is someone supposed to self-assess their relationship to transmisogyny when they don't even know their own genetic sex? How is someone supposed to declare themselves TMA or TME when the medical system has spent their entire life hiding the truth from them?

The framework demands a level of self-knowledge and medical disclosure that many intersex people simply do not have. Not because we're ignorant – because we were actively deceived. And even for those of us who do know, the framework demands that we disclose intimate details of our bodies, our chromosomes, our surgical histories, our reproductive lives, just to be believed when we say we've experienced violence.

That is not empowerment. That is a second layer of erasure. That is demanding that the most vulnerable among us perform endless labor to justify our own trauma.

I spent decades surviving medical neglect, reproductive violence, pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum transition, and the daily confusion of a body that didn't match any textbook. I didn't have time to figure out where I fit in your binary. I was too busy staying alive.

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The Most Intersexist Part? You Put the Burden on Me, Never on the Perpetrator

Let me say this as clearly and loudly as I can:

The TMA/TME framework puts the onus on intersex people to recognize our own relationship to transmisogyny – but it never asks the person actually committing the violence to recognize theirs.

Think about that for a minute. Under this framework, I am expected to:

Examine my own body

Understand my chromosomes

Disclose my surgical history

Explain my transition timeline

Reveal my reproductive history

Declare my identity labels

And then, based on all that, self-assess whether I am TMA or TME

And then, once I've done all that labor, I get to be either believed or dismissed. If I claim to be affected by transmisogyny, I'm met with skepticism: "But you were assigned female at birth. You gave birth. How could you experience that?" If I claim to be excluded, I'm told to be quiet and step back. Either way, the burden is on me to justify my own victimization.

Meanwhile, what is the perpetrator doing? Absolutely nothing, as far as this framework is concerned.

The attacker on the street who sees me, reads my body as "male but wrong," and calls me a faggot and a tranny – that person is never asked to account for their perception.

The framework does not require them to recognize their own transmisogyny. The doctor who performed unnecessary procedures on me without my consent – that person is never asked to examine their own intersexism. The cop who harassed me because I don't look right – that person is never asked to reflect on their own violence.

The entire framework is built around the victim's identity, not the perpetrator's action. And that is intersexism. That is victim-blaming dressed up in progressive language.

Intersexism isn't just about infant surgeries and medical violence. It's also about forcing intersex people to constantly justify our bodies, to disclose intimate details to prove we belong, to perform a never-ending self-assessment of our own trauma – often without even knowing the full truth of our own medical histories. The TMA/TME framework reproduces that exact dynamic.

It says: "You, intersex person, must figure out where you fit in our binary. You must explain your body, your chromosomes, your socialization, your transition, your reproductive history to us. And if we decide you don't qualify, your trauma doesn't count."

That's not liberation. That's a new form of policing. And I am not here for it.

Why This Feels Exactly Like TERF Rhetoric – And I Don't Say That Lightly

I know that comparing anything to TERF ideology is heavy. I don't do it for shock value. I do it because the structural similarity is undeniable.

Let's break it down.

TERF rhetoric:

Demands that trans women prove their womanhood through self-assessment and disclosure of medical history

Insists that only people assigned female at birth can truly understand female socialization and female oppression

Requires trans people to disclose intimate details of their bodies, their pasts, their transitions

Puts the burden of proof on the marginalized person, never on the system or the perpetrator

Uses the language of "protecting women" to exclude and silence

TMA/TME gatekeeping rhetoric:

Demands that intersex, nonbinary, and transmasculine people prove our relationship to transmisogyny through self-assessment and disclosure of medical history

Insists that only people assigned male at birth who are transfeminine can truly experience transmisogyny

Requires intersex people to disclose intimate details of our bodies, our chromosomes, our reproductive histories

Puts the burden of proof on the marginalized person, never on the perpetrator

Uses the language of "centering affected voices" to exclude and silence

Same structure. Different targets. Both demand that the most vulnerable among us perform endless labor to be believed. Both assume that identity categories can tell you everything about a person's experience of violence. Both refuse to look at the actual perpetrator's perception and action.

I am not saying that TMA/TME discourse is identical to TERF ideology. I am saying that when you tell someone like me – AFAB, intersex, 46 XY DSD, enby – that I cannot be affected by transmisogyny unless I first jump through hoops of self-declaration and meet your criteria, you are doing the same work of exclusion.

And I am not for it. Not now, not ever.

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So What Do We Do Instead? Here Are Real, Concrete Solutions.

Critique without a path forward is just complaining. And I'm not here to just complain – I'm here to build something better.

So below are six concrete solutions. They are not perfect. They are not final. But they are a starting point, and they come from lived experience.

Solution 1: Stop using TMA/TME as identity badges.

Right now, people put "TMA" or "TME" in their bios like a zodiac sign or a Hogwarts house. That needs to stop. These terms were meant to describe situational relationships to a specific form of oppression, not to become fixed identity categories. If you must use them, use them as situational descriptors – and only when the person themselves has chosen to name their experience in that specific context. No more assigning TMA/TME to others. No more demanding that people declare their status. No more using these two letters to decide who gets to speak and who gets to be silent.

Solution 2: Flip the question entirely.

Instead of asking "Is this person TMA or TME?" ask: "Did the perpetrator perceive the victim as a feminized body, a 'failed' gender, or a gender deviant?" If the answer is yes, then the violence is transmisogynistic – regardless of the victim's assigned sex at birth, chromosomes, anatomy, identity, or transition history. This shifts the burden where it belongs: onto the person doing harm. It also protects intersex people, nonbinary people, and transmasculine people from having to disclose intimate medical details to be believed. The perpetrator's perception is the key, not the victim's label.

Solution 3: Require intersex competency in every trans space.

We are 1.7% of the population – as common as red hair. We are not a niche subcategory. Yet most TMA/TME discourse either forgets we exist or treats us as an "edge case" to be mentioned in a footnote. That is not acceptable. Any framework that claims to address gendered violence must be built with intersex people at the table from the beginning. Before using TMA/TME in a workshop, online space, or community guideline, ask yourself: "Has an intersex person been consulted? Have we accounted for intersex people who don't know they're intersex? Have we accounted for AFAB intersex people with XY chromosomes? Have we accounted for intersex people who gave birth? Have we accounted for intersex people who transitioned?" If the answer to any of those is no, pause and do the work.

Solution 4: Replace the binary with a spectrum.

Binaries are the problem. We do not need a new binary to replace the old one. Instead, we need a model that acknowledges complexity, context, and change over time. Talk about:

Frequency of targeting: How often is someone perceived as a target of transmisogyny in their daily life?

Severity of violence: When targeted, how extreme is the harm – slurs, threats, physical assault, medical violence, murder?

Intersecting vulnerabilities: How do race, class, disability, intersex status, and other factors compound or change the experience?

No one sits at a fixed point on this spectrum. It shifts across time, location, and context. The goal is not to rank suffering or create a hierarchy of victimhood. The goal is to understand who needs what support in a given moment.

Solution 5: Acknowledge the harm already done and make repairs.

If you have used TMA/TME to silence an intersex, nonbinary, or transmasculine person, apologize. Not a defensive "I'm sorry you felt that way" – a real apology. Then retract statements like "TME people cannot experience transmisogyny" and replace them with something accurate: "Most people who aren't transfeminine do not face transmisogyny on a regular basis, but there are important exceptions – especially intersex people, nonbinary people, and some transmasculine people, regardless of their assigned sex at birth or transition history." Then, create space for those voices. Amplify them. Believe them the first time.

Solution 6: Fund and follow intersex-led solutions.

The people most harmed by a framework are the people best equipped to fix it. So put your money and your attention where your mouth is. Find intersex-led organizations like interACT. Donate to them. Share their work. Invite them to speak – and pay them for their labor. Ask them what they need from the broader queer community regarding transmisogyny frameworks, and then do what they say. And remember: many intersex people don't even know they're intersex. Your framework must account for us too.

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My Body Is Not a Debate. Neither Is My History. Neither Is My Trauma.

Let me state my truth one more time, plainly and fully, so there is no confusion.

I was assigned female at birth. I have female anatomy. I was raised and socialized as a girl. I went through female puberty. I have severe PCOS and endometriosis. I gave birth to a child.

I am also genetically male. 46 XY DSD. I discovered this through a DNA test as an adult, after years of medical neglect and deception.

After giving birth, I transitioned to male. I lived as a man. Now I identify as nonbinary.

I have survived transmisogynistic violence – not despite this history, but because of how my specific body and journey are read by a violent, binary-obsessed world. I have been called slurs. I have been threatened. I have been pathologized by doctors who saw my body as a problem to solve. I have been whispered about, examined, and dismissed.

And I am far from alone.

A Final Word to the Gatekeepers

If you want to be exclusive when it comes to TMA and TME, know this: you are further dividing the queer community. You are creating a new binary of who can and cannot be affected by transmisogyny.

You are putting the burden on intersex people to justify their own trauma while letting the perpetrators off the hook. You are demanding that they disclose their most intimate medical details to be believed. You are reproducing the exact same structures of exclusion that TERFs use.

That is not allyship. That is not liberation. That is intersexism, plain and simple.

So cut the gatekeeping bullshit. We have enough enemies outside our walls – doctors who hid our bodies from us, attackers who don't ask for labels before they swing, a world that wants us not to exist at all. Let's not build new walls between ourselves.

I am not asking for permission to speak. I am not asking for a seat at your table. I am taking up space because my body, my history, and my survival demand it.

I am AFAB. Intersex. 46 XY DSD. A birthing parent. Transmasc. Nonbinary. Survivor of transmisogyny.

And I am not going anywhere.

— Refusing to be erased, interrogated, or labeled into silence