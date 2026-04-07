The Autonomous Archive

The Autonomous Archive

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
1h

Ya we are all stuck own bodies bodies. Some males wonder what it's like to be female or wish they had female attributes and females have similar thoughts in reverse. I guess can experience both without the wondering. Lucky you. You have the perspective many can only wonder about.

Thanks for sharing.

Some many things are hard to make sense off....but we must keep. trying.

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